Badgers center Kayden Lyles announces he's transferring

MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin offensive lineman Kayden Lyles says he’s transferring. Lyles tweeted Monday that he plans to go elsewhere for his final season of eligibility. Lyles made a combined 16 starts on both sides of the line for the Badgers. He started seven games at defensive end in 2018, four at left guard in 2019, four at center in 2020 and one at center this season.
The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old. Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle...
Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
College football fans, particularly the diehards of the SEC, can sometimes forget that the players are humans. This is especially true for kickers, who are expected to do their job and are only remembered when they don't do it, which is usually on the biggest stage - the end of the game.
(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
If Michigan fans aren’t fired up for Saturday’s matchup against Michigan State, they may want to listen to Taylor Lewan’s press conference from this afternoon. Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, spent his college career at Michigan. Unsurprisingly, he believes the Wolverines are going to dismantle the Spartans this weekend in East Lansing.
Penn State came into the ‘Shoe and was a motivated bunch that played with a lot of effort and purpose, looking to spring the upset over a top-five ranked Ohio State squad that seemed to be firing on all cylinders. At the end of the day though, the Nittany Lions...
The first five teams on my weekly AP top 25 ballot remain unchanged. Georgia has been a clear No. 1, and that’s obviously the same after the Bulldogs crushed Florida in Jacksonville. I picked the Bulldogs to win the SEC at the start of the season, and I feel even better about that prediction after seeing them in person yesterday. Georgia is excellent —maybe the only great team this year.
SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego State football team is ranked 21st in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, released Sunday. It is the highest the Aztecs (7-0, 3-0 MW) have been ranked since coming in at No. 19 on Oct. 8, 2017. SDSU, which is one of nine...
Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
Fans of the Wisconsin football team have been getting a little unsettled over the Badgers losing players to the transfer portal this season. Overall, the Badgers have lost five players to the transfer portal, three running backs (two of whom were dismissed from the team), a receiver, and an offensive lineman.
Kirk Herbstreit called Ohio State’s 33-24 win over Penn State Saturday night, and he was certainly impressed. The College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed for the first time this season on Tuesday night; however, Herbstreit revealed his new top 6 rankings after the Buckeyes win over the Nittany Lions.
Florida got stomped by No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s rivalry game in Jacksonville, losing 34-7. That’s a rough look for the Gators, but things got worse in the opinion of many Florida fans in the aftermath of the defeat. Win or lose, players often remain on the field for the...
This was the marquee weekend for the Big Ten, with two of the giant nationally televised games (Fox Big Noon Kickoff for Michigan at MSU and ABC prime time for Ohio State vs. Penn State), while there was another sneaky good noon kick with Iowa at Wisconsin. Nearly all of...
