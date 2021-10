OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 4 3/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 1 1/2 cents, December KC wheat is down 5 1/4 cents, December Chicago wheat is down 2 1/2 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is up 13 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 62.06 points and December crude oil is up $0.58 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.820 and December gold is down $18.70 per ounce. Minneapolis wheat vaulted to yet another new high, while winter wheat futures remain lower. Soybeans and corn are mildly higher on a low volume trading day. Rumors are out there that China may still be buying some soybeans from Brazil for November.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO