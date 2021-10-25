CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan gets $1,000 gift card for returning Brady's 600th TD game ball

fox13news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Evans put Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball into...

www.fox13news.com

Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Times

Byron Kennedy, man who returned Tom Brady’s historic ball, is nephew of Charlie Crist

Initially, Charlie Crist recognized only the gesture, not the guy in the Mike Evans jersey, dark sunglasses and wide straw hat delivering it. Like millions of others, Crist watched Sunday afternoon as CBS’ cameras captured the fan accepting the ball from Mike Evans (seconds after the Bucs receiver had caught it for a first-quarter touchdown), then returning it at the behest of a Bucs staffer upon learning it had been used for Tom Brady’s 600th career TD pass.
#American Football#600th Td
HollywoodLife

LA Rams Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Reveals Why Playing With Tom Brady Would Be A ‘Dream’

While on HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson chatted about his love for Tom Brady, the 2022 Super Bowl, and more. It would be a “dream” for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson to play a game with Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady. The Rams athlete, 34, appeared on an episode of HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26 to chat about his podcast Fade the Booth, the 2022 Super Bowl set to take place in LA, and his dream quarterbacks to throw the ol’ pigskin around with.
ABC Action News

Mike Evans mistakenly gives Tom Brady's 600th TD to fan

Tom Brady made history yet again Sunday afternoon when he connected with Mike Evans for his 600th career touchdown pass, the first player ever to accomplish that feat. When Evans catches a TD, he always gives the ball to a fan, normally a nice gesture that makes the fan's day. But this is one ball he shouldn't have given away.
NBC Sports

Bucs compensate fan who initially received Brady's 600th TD

We finally have a value for the ball that Tom Brady threw for his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, a 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who initially received the ball from Mike Evans, will be given assorted memorabilia and season tickets for the rest of this season and next in exchange for returning the ball to Brady.
NFL

Bucs reward fan who gave back Tom Brady's 600th-TD ball with season tickets, signed memorabilia

Byron Kennedy wasn't supposed to receive Tom Brady's 600th-touchdown football. He's being rewarded handsomely for giving it back. Sporting a Mike Evans jersey, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan was sitting in the front row of Sunday's win over the Bears when Evans mistakenly handed him the ball from Brady's milestone TD. Moments later, Kennedy was approached by a team staffer and agreed to hand it over.
fox13news.com

Brady and the Bucs ready to march into New Orleans

TAMPA, Fla. - During the regular season in 2020, the New Orleans Saints gave Tom Brady fits. The defense picked Brady off five times in the two games, very un-Brady-like. "B.A. (Bruce Arians) said earlier in the week, obviously we turned the ball over a lot the first couple games we played them and we didn't score touchdowns in the red area," Brady said.
On3.com

Jerry Jones explains how he would've handled Tom Brady's 600th TD ball

As the owner of the wealthiest franchise in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones knows a thing or two about making good deals. Jones shared what he would have done if he’d received Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown ball. “I’d be hard to trade with,” Jerry Jones told the media. “I’d...
NECN

Tom Brady's 600th TD Ball Back With Team After Initially Being Given to Young Fan

Brady's 600th TD ball negotiated away from fan by Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdown passes in the regular season Sunday, when he connected with Mike Evans from 9 yards out to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 21-0 lead over the Chicago Bears.
