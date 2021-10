The pandemic has made employee burnout and turnover worse, while hampering HR's ability to recruit. A recent survey breaks down the numbers. Even though more companies than ever are offering a better work-life balance through the use of hybrid work schedules, employee burnout and turnover are on the rise. According to The Age of Workplace Uncertainty, a new study from MindEdge Learning and the HR Certification Institute released Thursday, 80% of respondents said they are seeing an increase in employee burnout, with 37% citing a major increase.

