Transparency Checklist: How to Spot Greenwashing and Shop (More) Sustainably

It's a step in the right direction, but past controversies call this sustainability pact into question. H&M’s recent sustainability push has earned the fast fashion retailer some moderate praise, and now it’s got the stamp of approval from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA. We know what you’re thinking: “Fast fashion” and “sustainability” in the same sentence reads like an oxymoron. But the global retailer has made legitimate strides towards eco-friendly clothing alternatives. In recent years, it has banned the use of fur, angora and exotic animal skins in its clothing, and does not accept wool from farms that use mulesing, a controversial practice of removing sheeps’ wool-bearing skin. In 2020, the Swedish brand topped the Fashion Revolution Transparency Index as the most transparent fashion company on policies like animal welfare, biodiversity, living wages, gender equality and supply chains, winning out against 250 fashion and apparel brands across the world. Most recently, in September 2021, the brand launched H&M Rewear, a resale platform where customers can buy and sell items from any brand, in an effort to adhere to the growing demand for circularity in fashion.

