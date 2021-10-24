Industry News: Selma Blair, Billie Lourd, Spencer and More!

Introducing, Selma Blair is director Rachel Fleit’s debut documentary about a deeply intimate and powerful story of one woman’s journey of personal acceptance and resilience. Fleit follows respectable actress, Selma Blair, as she heroically reckons with her life and spirituality after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. MS is a chronic, typically progressive disease involving damage to the sheaths of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, whose symptoms may include numbness, impairment of speech, loss of muscular coordination, blurred vision, and severe fatigue. Director Rachel Fleit was the recipient of the first ever, and now annual, Women’s Fund Grant from Made in NY for Film & Television for her documentary short Ava & Bianca, about two female transgender cinematographers. The short went on to win the Best Documentary Short Film at the Bentonville Film Festival. Fleit has Alopecia and immediately took on this project when she discovered and admired how honest and monumental Blair’s journey was and how she refuses to let the disease take control of her life.

