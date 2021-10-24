CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry News: Selma Blair, Billie Lourd, Spencer and More!

By Entertainment News
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSELMA BLAIR TALKS INTRODUCING: Selma Blair is sharing her journey with MS in Introducing Selma Blair. One painful scene in the documentary involved her son Arthur, 10, shaving her head in front of stem cell treatment. She told ET of the moment: “It was to have him be a part of...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Daily Mail

Selma Blair was 'told to make plans for dying' after getting diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2018... but now she feels like a 'new person'

Selma Blair 'was told to make plans for dying' upon getting diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2018. The actress - who is the focus of the new documentary Introducing, Selma Blair - opened up to People about her experience with chronic illness for their latest issue, telling the magazine: 'It was a really hard time in my life.'
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Selma Blair Opens Up About Late Mom Who ‘Wouldn’t Go To A Doctor’ & Died In 2020

Since her big breakout in 1998, Selma Blair has accumulated numerous popular credits to her name, from Legally Blonde to Cruel Intentions and more. She’s no stranger to health battles and medical emergencies, however, both from herself and family, particularly her mother, Molly Cooke. Blair herself underwent treatment for multiple sclerosis, and endured the passing of her mother in 2020 to cancer.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Actress Selma Blair's struggles with MS depicted in new documentary

(Reuters) - In October 2018, Selma Blair announced to her fans that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an incurable debilitating neurological condition in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves. New documentary “Introducing, Selma Blair” details the American actress’ journey with the condition...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher With Heartwarming Childhood Photo

Nearly five years after her death, Carrie Fisher's memory lives on in her beloved daughter. On Thursday, Oct. 21, Fisher's only child, Billie Lourd, took to Instagram with a subtle tribute to the late actress on what would have been her 65th birthday. The heartwarming picture she opted to share for the occasion was a throwback snap of the Star Wars actress in the '90s with Billie, who was just a toddler at the time. According to a photo she shared on her Instagram Story, Billie also commemorated the day with a bottle of Coca Cola and box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts which were, as she put it, "Momby's Favorite Things." Carrie welcomed her daughter with Bryan Lourd on July 17, 1992....
CELEBRITIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

In 'Introducing, Selma Blair,' a star fights multiple sclerosis, with style

As an actress, Selma Blair has never been the lead of a movie. Until now, that is: She takes center stage in “Introducing, Selma Blair,” a genuinely touching and unflinching look at her ongoing bout with multiple sclerosis. Blair was diagnosed with MS in August 2018. She announced it to...
CELEBRITIES
moveablefest.com

Rachel Fleit on Getting Underneath the Surface with “Introducing Selma Blair”

When Rachel Fleit began working on “Introducing Selma Blair,” the actress’ manager Troy Nankin sent along a Dropbox Folder full of iPhone videos that Blair had been recording in the days and months after she started experiencing symptoms of multiple sclerosis. There was a practical purpose for keeping the video diaries when Blair could track her health, but for someone who rarely had control over her own image since she rose to stardom in her teens, Fleit recognized there was real insight in having her continue to film herself, even after the documentarian brought in more professional gear.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moma
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’

Introducing, Selma Blair is director Rachel Fleit’s debut documentary about a deeply intimate and powerful story of one woman’s journey of personal acceptance and resilience. Fleit follows respectable actress, Selma Blair, as she heroically reckons with her life and spirituality after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. MS is a chronic, typically progressive disease involving damage to the sheaths of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, whose symptoms may include numbness, impairment of speech, loss of muscular coordination, blurred vision, and severe fatigue. Director Rachel Fleit was the recipient of the first ever, and now annual, Women’s Fund Grant from Made in NY for Film & Television for her documentary short Ava & Bianca, about two female transgender cinematographers. The short went on to win the Best Documentary Short Film at the Bentonville Film Festival. Fleit has Alopecia and immediately took on this project when she discovered and admired how honest and monumental Blair’s journey was and how she refuses to let the disease take control of her life.
CELEBRITIES
Quad-Cities Times

Actress Selma Blair shares MS journey in new film

Actress Selma Blair shares her journey with multiple sclerosis, including her grueling stem cell treatment, in the new documentary, '"Introducing, Selma Blair." Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Extra

Selma Blair Gives Health Update

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Selma Blair as she promoted her new doc “Introducing, Selma Blair,” an unapologetic look at her battle with multiple sclerosis. As for how she’s doing nowadays, Blair said, “I am in such a better place physically, mentally, neurologically. I have so much more agency over myself, and I really grew up.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kristen Stewart reveals secret engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is engaged! The Spencer actress has announced that her girlfriend of three years Dylan Meyer has popped the question. Appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday to promote the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, the 31-year-old actress revealed: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," before opening up about the details of the proposal.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Selma Blair Just Gave an Update on Her MS Symptoms

In the new documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, actor Selma Blair opens up about living with multiple sclerosis (MS), including receiving a stem cell transplant in 2019 to alleviate symptoms of her condition. Ahead of the release of the film, Blair spoke to Variety about having MS, her acting career, family life, and more for an August profile. Now, the publication has shared more quotes from the interview, specifically an update from Blair on how severe her MS symptoms are these days.
CELEBRITIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Rachel Bloom, Ozzy Osbourne, Cynthia Nixon + More!

RACHEL BLOOM TO PLAY TWINS IN HULU COMEDY: Rachel Bloom will reunite with her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna for the Hulu comedy Badass (And Her Sister). Deadline reports that Bloom will dual roles in the comedy, a spy and her pushover twin sister. OSBOURNE MOVIE IS IN THE...
MOVIES

