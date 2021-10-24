Vanessa Bryant Reveals How She Found Out About Kobe And Gianna’s Death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A federal judge has decided that Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant, will not have to undergo a mental health exam in relation to her lawsuit. Bryant’s invasion of privacy suit claims first responders took and shared graphic photos of the crash scene, where her husband, daughter, and seven others were killed. Los Angeles County had asked for psychiatric exams of Bryant and others to determine if they actually suffered emotional distress from the photos. Last month, a federal judge ordered the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire chief to answer questions about photos of the Kobe Bryant crash scene. Bryant, a Philadelphia native who starred at Lower Merion High School, was killed in a helicopter crash in California in January of 2020 with his daughter and seven others.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO