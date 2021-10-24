Vanessa Bryant Reveals How She Found Out About Kobe And Gianna’s Death

Vanessa Bryant revealed how she learned about the death of her husband, retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna Bryant, in a new court deposition earlier this month. Bryant said an assistant knocked on her door to share the news, and while she was trying to call her husband, she began receiving social media messages reading "RIP Kobe." The testimony was recorded as part of her lawsuit against Los Angeles County, alleging that she and her family suffered emotional distress after it was reported that Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies took photos of the helicopter crash site where Kobe, Gianna, and seven others died, and shared them among themselves.
