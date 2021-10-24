CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Bryant Reveals How She Found Out About Kobe And Gianna’s Death

By Entertainment News
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Bryant has revealed that she out about her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna's death on social media. As previously reported, Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for their role in passing...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Radar Online.com

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa To Receive $400 Million In Massive Business Deal As She Continues Fight Over Death Scene Photo Leak

Kobe Bryant’s estate is set to receive nearly $400 million from Coca-Cola after the company has gained complete ownership of the drink company Bodyarmor. According to CNBC, Coca-Cola officially announced today that it has purchased full control of the sports drink Bodyarmor for a whopping $5.6 billion. This purchase is the biggest brand acquisition for Coca-Cola yet.
NBA
cbslocal.com

Vanessa Bryant Learned Of Kobe, Gianna’s Death Hours After Helicopter Crash; Asked LA County Sheriff To Make Sure No Photos Were Taken

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Vanessa Bryant learned that her husband Kobe, and daughter Gianna, had been killed in a helicopter crash at around 11:30 a.m. on January 26, 2020, according to a court transcript of a deposition of Vanessa that was obtained by USA Today Sports on Saturday in her lawsuit case against Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Bryant
rolling out

Vanessa Bryant creating Kobe Bryant sports and entertainment empire

Vanessa Bryant is ensuring that not only will her late husband Kobe Bryant’s legacy never fade but that it will continue to expand exponentially long into the future. The 39-year-old businesswoman and mother of three is now the president of Kobe Inc. From that purview, she has filed legal documents to secure the trademark for “KB24” regarding her late Hall of Fame and Oscar-winning husband, TMZ reports.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Vanessa Bryant Pens Touching Message To Kobe Bryant After BodyArmor Is Acquired

The Bryant estate had been at the forefront of conversations today after it was announced that Coca-Cola was acquiring full control of BodyArmor. In 2013, Kobe Bryant acquired 10 percent of BodyArmor for $6 million and became a major shareholder. Sports Illustrated reported that this business move by Coca-Cola would mean that the Bryant estate would earn approximately "$400 million for its stake in the company."
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Vanessa Bryant wins ruling, Los Angeles officials ordered to testify about Kobe Bryant crash photos

Vanessa Bryant won an important ruling in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County Wednesday when a judge ruled that County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Fire Chief Daryl Osby could be forced to answer questions under oath about photographs taken from the sight of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna Bryant, in January 2020. Bryant is suing Los Angeles County for invasion of privacy and negligence by alleging that sheriff's and fire department employees improperly shared photographs of human remains from the crash site.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

Federal Judge Rules Vanessa Bryant, Widow Of Kobe Bryant, Won’t Have To Undergo Mental Health Exam In Relation To Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A federal judge has decided that Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant, will not have to undergo a mental health exam in relation to her lawsuit. Bryant’s invasion of privacy suit claims first responders took and shared graphic photos of the crash scene, where her husband, daughter, and seven others were killed. Los Angeles County had asked for psychiatric exams of Bryant and others to determine if they actually suffered emotional distress from the photos. Last month, a federal judge ordered the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire chief to answer questions about photos of the Kobe Bryant crash scene. Bryant, a Philadelphia native who starred at Lower Merion High School, was killed in a helicopter crash in California in January of 2020 with his daughter and seven others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Radar Online.com

Vanessa Bryant Recalls Devastating Moments When She Lost Kobe & Their Daughter In A Testimony Against LA County

Vanessa Bryant is reliving her nightmare as she recalls the moments leading up to her finding out about the death of her late husband Kobe and their daughter Gianna last year. The wife of the basketball legend recounts the tragedy in a lawsuit testimony that she filed against the LA County for causing her and her family "emotional distress."
NBA
buzzfeednews.com

Vanessa Bryant Opened Up About First Learning Of Kobe And Gianna Bryant's Deaths From "RIP Kobe" Social Media Alerts And Her "Fear" Over The Graphic Photos Taken At The Crash Site Leaking

Vanessa Bryant recalled the moment she found out her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, had died after a helicopter crash last year. The tragic incident occurred in January 2020 and also killed seven other victims — all of whom were traveling to a basketball game. Vanessa —...
NBA
Popculture

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Moment She Learned of Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna's Death

Vanessa Bryant revealed how she learned about the death of her husband, retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna Bryant, in a new court deposition earlier this month. Bryant said an assistant knocked on her door to share the news, and while she was trying to call her husband, she began receiving social media messages reading "RIP Kobe." The testimony was recorded as part of her lawsuit against Los Angeles County, alleging that she and her family suffered emotional distress after it was reported that Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies took photos of the helicopter crash site where Kobe, Gianna, and seven others died, and shared them among themselves.
NBA
Us Weekly

Vanessa Bryant Recalls Finding Out About Late Husband Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna’s Deaths in Court Deposition

Never the same. Vanessa Bryant reflected on the moment she heard about her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna Bryant‘s fatal 2020 helicopter crash. The 39-year-old model spoke in a court deposition via Zoom earlier this month amid her ongoing lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department, which she initially filed in September 2020. In the transcript of her statement, later obtained by Us Weekly, Vanessa claimed it took hours for her to be officially informed that the 41-year-old NBA legend and their 13-year-old child were killed.
NBA
CBS LA

‘That Was The Worst Thing Imaginable’ Shares Vanessa Bryant On Deaths Of Kobe, Daughter Gianna

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Nothing compares . Nothing’s close to this. I lost my husband and child. That was the worst thing imaginable,” shared Vanessa Bryant in a video-taped deposition by Zoom as part of her lawsuit against Los Angeles County. The suit, which includes claims of negligence and emotional distress, amongst others, alleges that she suffered emotional distress after learning some first responders allegedly took and shared graphic images of Kobe’s body. During the deposition, Bryant recounted the day her husband and daughter and seven others had died. The crash happened on January 29, 2020. She testified that she learned of the...
