Energy Industry

Forex Today: Crude Oil Futures Advance to 7-Year High

dailyforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTI Crude Oil is again trading at new 7-year high prices, now well above $84 following last Friday’s strong close. The short-term price action is suggesting that a bearish retracement looks likely to happen now. However, there is a strong long-term bullish trend, so it is still likely that...

www.dailyforex.com

dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Attempting to Break Out

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit on Monday, trying to take out the $85 level, an area that would attract a certain amount of psychological attention. The $85 level has recently been resistance, so taking out the shooting star from last week would be a very bullish sign, opening up the possibility of further gains. Oil is a market that is a very strong uptrend, and I do not see how that will change anytime soon as we have been stuck in the reopening trade for quite some time.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: AUD Falls as RBA Drops Yield Curve Control

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its monetary policies unchanged with the exception of dropping the yield curve control component of its monetary policy, meaning that a more hawkish, somewhat tighter monetary policy will now be applied. Counter-intuitively, the AUD fell following this release. The main US stock index, the...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Wheat Prices Near 9-Year High

Wheat prices soared to 9-year highs on Tuesday morning thanks to global supply issues and strong demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated only 45 percent of the 2022 winter wheat crop in "good to excellent" condition, a decline of 1 percent from the prior week. Analysts had expected a rating of "good to excellent" on 48 percent of the US crop.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
TRAFFIC
State
Georgia State
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Increasingly Bearish

Friday’s trading session strongly supported the EUR/USD's bearish outlook as the price fell to the 1.1535 support level, a 2-week low. The pair's attempts to rebound higher last week were rewarded by testing the 1.1692 resistance level, but the euro did not find any momentum to complete the rebound, which contributed to the move last Friday. The Forex market is expecting an important trading week, including a US Federal Reserve policy update and the announcement of US job numbers.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Continues to Show Strength

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially fell on Friday but turned around to show signs of strength again. By doing so, we ended up forming a bit of a hammer, which in and of itself is bullish. However, I would also point out the Thursday candlestick showed the same exact type of price action, meaning that any time this market pulls back, there seem to be buyers willing to pick it back up. This is a very bullish sign, and the fact that we have been in an uptrend to begin with only adds credence to it.
TRAFFIC
#Oil Futures#Wti Oil#Crude Oil#Oil Markets#Bitcoin Etf#Forex
dailyforex.com

Forex Forecast: Pairs in Focus

The difference between success and failure in Forex trading is very likely to depend mostly upon which currency pairs you choose to trade each week and in which direction, and not on the exact trading methods you might use to determine trade entries and exits. When starting the trading week,...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Pullback from Crucial $85 Level

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market showed itself to be somewhat resistant to break above the $85 level, but it is probably only a matter of time before we clear that psychologically important figure. We formed a shooting star on Monday, and since then it has held true. That being said, I think the real signal is either going to be on a pullback that shows signs of support, or a move above the shooting star that shows a blowout of the resistance.
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Bank of Canada Sends Stocks Lower

In a surprising move, the Bank of Canada yesterday announced the end of its bond purchase program and signaled rate hikes would come sooner than had been expected. This sent the Canadian stock market lower and boosted the CAD somewhat. It also likely contributed to a weak day for stock markets globally.
MARKETS
minicassia.com

HIGH CRUDE OIL PRICES BLOCKING BIG SAVINGS AT THE PUMP

Idaho still bucking the national trend as $80/barrel oil breaks budgets across the U.S. It’s been another week of bad news for drivers across the country, but Idaho continues to buck the trend of rising gas prices – at least for now. According to AAA, ten state averages jumped by a dime or more this week, and Ohio led the way with a staggering 15-cent increase. Meanwhile, in a turn of relatively good fortune, Gem State prices dropped by half a penny over the same time period.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Global Stocks Dip After US Reaches Record High

The major U.S. stock market index, the S&P 500, reached a new all-time high yesterday at 4599 but then dropped to close down. We are still likely to see the market continue advancing over the coming days. WTI Crude Oil spot held above $83 yesterday on low supplies data. As...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Fight to the Upside

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, only to find buyers underneath and push to the upside. With that being the case, the market is very likely to continue seeing massive amounts of value underneath, as the supply issue continues to be a major problem.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Incremental Moves Higher as Price Range Sustained

The USD/ZAR has been able to sustain its higher price range and produce incremental moves which are now creating short term highs. As of this writing the USD/ZAR is beginning to touch values not seen since the 13th of October. Intriguingly the USD/ZAR is within sight of a higher price range which was demonstrated from the 24th of September until the 13th of October.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come

Six years after former BP chief executive Bob Dudley said that “the industry needs to prepare for lower for longer,” a growing number of major investment banks now expect “higher for longer” oil prices. Rebounding global oil consumption amid tight supply—contrary to some forecasts last year that indicate demand may...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil prices on the march again in tight market; U.S. crude at 7-yr high

Oil prices rose on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains, with U.S. crude hitting a seven-year high as global supply remained tight amid strong demand worldwide as economies recover from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps. Brent crude futures climbed $1.03, or 1.2%, to $86.56 per barrel, following on from last Friday's 1.1% gain. The...
TRAFFIC

