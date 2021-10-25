Traders book profits from Shiba Inu to push Dogecoin to $0.34

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. What are folks struggling to comprehend the baffling world of cryptocurrencies to make of the rise of Shiba Inu? The Shiba token is modeled on Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency launched as a joke, even claiming as its mascot the same small but well-muscled ancient Japanese breed of canine. But while it would be easy to dismiss Doge and Shiba as gags, their soaring value makes them the talk of the financial world. Fans are joining their "armies" en masse and spending a king's ransom on their coins. In fact, the combined valuation of the pair, as of 4 p.m. on Oct. 28, stood at $79 billion, exceeding the market caps of Intercontinental Exchange, Micron, and 388 of the S&P 500. One prominent naysayer is Alex de Vries, a Dutch economist whose website Digiconomist follows Bitcoin's carbon footprint and electricity consumption. "Shiba really doesn't have anything going for it," says de Vries. "It's a strictly a speculative meme coin that's making some people very rich. It's Dogecoin, the jest of the crypto world, on steroids."

