Seahawks by the numbers: A weekly numerical look at the Hawks

By Cameron Van Til, Sports, Seahawks, Seattle Seahawks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying without star quarterback Russell Wilson for the first time since they drafted him in 2012, the Seattle Seahawks suffered a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday, Oct. 17. After trailing 14-0 at halftime, the Seahawks rallied in the second half to force overtime. But backup...

