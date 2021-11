Astrophotography can be a demanding discipline for both photographer and equipment. When it comes to choosing your equipment you need to be sure the gear is up to the task, because astrophotography will quickly expose the weak links in your setup. There are several ways you can improve your images of the night sky, such as using a full frame camera, tracking the stars and also by stacking multiple frames back at home on the computer. However, the single most important upgrade you can make is the addition of a quality lens or two, which is why it’s so important to select the right lens for the job.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO