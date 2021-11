BLOOMINGTON — Jack Tuttle has viewed each of his first three starts as quarterback at Indiana as a chance to learn and grow. “I look over those games. I learn something different, and I try to go back, try to implement and try to work on what I did wrong in practice,” Tuttle said. “I feel like I just became a better player. Losing is not OK, but the one thing I gain from it is just improvement.”

