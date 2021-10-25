‘Dune’ review: Harnessing film power

All movies hope to be successful, but hopes are high that "Dune" will be the start of something glorious. With its sci-fi roots and sweeping production, there are no doubt those who expect the property to be the next "Star Wars." This film is the first in a franchise that is to include at least one sequel film and a prequel TV series. I'm sure we'll get both. The film is already doing well enough in international markets that it will probably have already turned a profit by the time this article runs. The real question is, will audiences be excited for more "Dune" after this tepid first installment?

