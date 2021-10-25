CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dune’ review: Harnessing film power

By Keenan Thomas, Staff Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranchise is the mind killer, but pure filmmaking is the confidence creator. Acting as a rebuilder, “Dune” is an adaptation of the 1965 book of the same name by Frank Herbert. It isn’t to be confused with David Lynch’s adaptation in 1984. This new version comes from Denis Villeneuve, director of...

WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Dune" Draws $40 Million At Box Office Keeping Sequel Hopes Alive

Despite releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, Denis Villeneuve's Dune drew $40.1 million at the box office in its opening weekend, keeping hope for a sequel alive. The sci-fi epic is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary 1965 book of the same name. “This was a tremendous result...
MOVIES
Page Six

Zendaya wears harness made of chains for ‘Dune’ promo

Zendaya is all armored up. The actress, 25, is continuing to embrace her inner soldier while promoting “Dune,” most recently rocking a backless Vivienne Westwood harness top made entirely from draped chains at a London photocall for the film on Sunday. Styled by Law Roach, the star paired the breastplate...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Fans React to New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Character Casting

James Gunn officially confirmed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) has cast actor Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in the hotly anticipated third chapter of Gunn’s trilogy. Teased in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017), fans have been eagerly awaiting word on who Marvel Studios would tap to play the powerful cosmic hero. Now that Poulter has been cast as the Marvel Comics legend joining popular MCU characters like Rocket Racoon and Groot, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions — and memes featuring Poulter’s past roles.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ice Cube Will No Longer Star in Sony’s ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining Covid Vaccine — Report

Actor and rapper Ice Cube has parted ways with Sony’s upcoming comedy “Oh Hell No” after he declined a request from the film’s producers to get vaccinated for Covid-19. The Hollywood Reporter first revealed the news. IndieWire has reached out to Ice Cube’s representatives for comment. The comedy is directed by Kitao Sakurai (“Bad Trip”), and also stars Jack Black, who serves as a producer on the film alongside Roz Music and Matt Tolmach (“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”). The synopsis per Deadline says the story “follows Sherman (Black), who falls in love with Will’s (Cube) mom, who has only one thing...
MOVIES
oneroomwithaview.com

Dune – Review

This film was previously reviewed in September 2021 as part of our Venice Film Festival coverage. Much has been made of Denis Villeneuve’s crusade for the physical institution of cinema but one thing is for certain: his much-delayed Dune is a phenomenon fit for the largest of screens. This is sheer science-fiction spectacle the likes of which hasn’t been seen in a long time, marrying the stark cinematography and eerie scoring of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 with complex worldbuilding mythology based on Frank Herbert’s notoriously prickly space epic. Villeneuve has always had flair, and Dune might be the biggest arena he has played yet.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

What Are Paul Atreides’ Powers in Dune?

Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is the central character of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune,’ which is based roughly on the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 namesake book. He is destined to become a messiah-like figure with incredible abilities, but the film correctly shows only a fraction of it, as this is just the beginning of his journey. With time and training, he is to become arguably the most powerful being in the known universe. If you are wondering what powers Paul Atreides has in ‘Dune,’ we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.
MOVIES
FOX2now.com

Review: ‘Dune’ starring Timothee Chalamet

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One of the most anticipated films of the year, “Dune” is out, and getting some interesting responses from critics. We were joined by our own movie insider, Dan Buffa to find out his take on this blockbuster.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
In Style

Zendaya Wore a Chain Harness as a Shirt at the London Film Festival

As per usual, Zendaya just slayed another red carpet. And this time she wore a chaotic harness top and debuted some new fringe to go along with her edgy look. At the Dune photocall at the London Film Festival, the Greatest Showman star looked flawless in a chain-link harness accented by medallions and other charms, which she paired with a low-waisted polka-dot knee-length skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WNYC

A Film Critic's Take on 'Dune'

The Denis Villeneuve adaptation of the science fiction novel Dune has been raking in big numbers at the box office, despite a simultaneous HBO Max release. But how does it measure up? Critics remain divided. Joining us to share his thoughts is IndieWire’s chief film critic, David Ehrlich, who called “Dune” a “massive disappointment” in his review. We also take calls from listeners who have seen the film and want to weigh in.
MOVIES
WXYZ

Review: 'Dune' all dressed up with nowhere to go until the next film

(WXYZ) — Tom Santilli is a respected journalist and member of the Critics Choice Association, Detroit Film Critics Society and Online Film Critics Society since 2010. Tom is the Executive Producer and co-host of the syndicated TV show, "Movie Show Plus," which has been on the air for 20+ years in the Metro-Detroit market and Mid-West. He is also the film critic for WXYZ-TV. Twitter: @tomsantilli, Facebook & Instagram: @filmsurvivor.
DETROIT, MI
AFP

'Dune' loses spice but stays atop N.America box office

Sci-fi thriller "Dune" saw its ticket sales drop in its second weekend out but still held its lead in the North American box office, with an estimated take of $15.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The Warner Bros. version of the classic Frank Herbert opus lost 62 percent from its debut weekend, a sizable drop but less so than suffered by other recent big releases, as many fans opted to take in the visually spectacular Denis Villeneuve film on big Imax screens. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, "Dune" follows a family in the distant future fighting for survival on a desert planet plagued by monstrous sandworms but also a valuable resource called spice. Globally, the film is nearing $300 million in ticket sales. The Halloween weekend is typically slow for moviegoing, as people opt for costume parties and trick-or-treating, but Universal's well-timed horror flic "Halloween Kills" retained second place, taking in $8.5 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
MOVIES
kiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - “Dune”

All movies hope to be successful, but hopes are high that "Dune" will be the start of something glorious. With its sci-fi roots and sweeping production, there are no doubt those who expect the property to be the next "Star Wars." This film is the first in a franchise that is to include at least one sequel film and a prequel TV series. I'm sure we'll get both. The film is already doing well enough in international markets that it will probably have already turned a profit by the time this article runs. The real question is, will audiences be excited for more "Dune" after this tepid first installment?
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Dune Sequel Is Happening, but Will Zendaya Be in It? Here's the Deal

Dune, the latest sci-fi hit at the box office, has an incredible plot that already has fans eager for details about the sequel, Dune: Part 2. The cast is packed with incredible actors like Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Javier Bardem. Still, a large amount of the excitement around the film focused on superstar talent Zendaya. After fans realized she only gets approximately seven minutes of screen time in the film's entirety, those who are obsessed with her (aka me — like, seriously obsessed) were left wondering: Will she be in the sequel? And if so, what type of role will she have?
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Christopher Nolan reviews Dune: "A real gift to film fans everywhere"

It’s always a rare treat to hear directors gush over another filmmaker’s work – and Christopher Nolan’s thoughts on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune are no exception. Speaking alongside Villeneuve on The Director’s Cut podcast (H/T IndieWire), Nolan called the sci-fi epic "one of the most seamless marriages of live action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I’ve seen." Nolan added: "It’s very, very compelling at every turn."
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Dune Director Says He Wants to Adapt Dune Messiah as Third Film

Dune director Denis Villeneuve says he wants to adapt Dune Messiah as the third film. Recently, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures announced that they are moving forward with a sequel to Dune. The follow-up is expected to cover the second half of the novel. But as it turns out, we might see the franchise expand beyond the two films.
MOVIES

