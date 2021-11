MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 12 University of Minnesota volleyball team fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions in three sets, 18-25, 25-27, 22-25 on Friday evening at Maturi Pavilion. "It's important for us to learn from this loss and continue to grow from it," said head coach Hugh McCutcheon. "We have to keep competing and being resilient because we're going to be in a lot of tight matches going forward. Credit to Penn State for making some big plays at key opportunities.

