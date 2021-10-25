John Olin’s Favorite Double Gun: The Winchester 21
I didn’t grow up wealthy, and having spent decades writing about shotguns, I won’t retire that way either. But I will spend what’s left of my duck-hunting career shooting what I consider to be one of the most well-made double guns ever constructed—the Winchester Model 21. Though Connecticut Shotgun Manufacturing Company...
We moved to western Illinois the summer I was 13. I had already been given opportunities to fish in places and for fish that many outdoorsmen dream of. But I had never hunted with anything more potent than a Benjamin pellet gun. Dad introduced me to his .22 and bought me my first compound bow before the leaves began to turn that fall. I was excited with each new tool put in my hands and to learn a lesson in its use. But in the back of my mind, the question of when I might get my first gun loomed. I did not want to ask out loud for fear that the voiced wish would chase the possibility away. When Dad took me to Merkel’s and began looking over the used gun rack, handing me a few to shoulder, the only logical conclusion was that we were shopping for my first gun. But it was still too wonderful to believe, even as Dad narrowed in on a 20-gauge Winchester 1300 and put the money down. The gun was a little long for me, but he said I’d figure it out.
