Elections in Louisiana are always different than in other states due to the two-round majority vote system and, in odd-numbered years, holding the first round of elections on a Saturday in October. This year there is an additional twist, with Hurricane Ida prompting a postponement of Election Day to November 13th. Also notable this year is that in addition to municipal, school board, and a smattering of other elected offices, voters will be asked to decide the fate of constitutional amendments which would modernize the state’s tax code in significant ways.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO