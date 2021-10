Tesla's market value surpassed $1 trillion on Monday, or more than the combined value of several of its rivals. Not surprisingly, only a handful of companies are valued over the $1 trillion mark, and most of them are technology companies, such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft. Tesla, too, is valued by many investors like a tech company, which may explain its high valuation.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO