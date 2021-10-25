Union County organizations hold local Halloween events

UNION COUNTY — Spooky season is back and local organizations are joining in on the fun.

Across the county, a variety of Halloween events are set to take place for the youth in the area to enjoy the festivities.

In addition to traditional trick-or-treating, local youth will have several opportunities to acquire treats.

After a year off due to the pandemic, La Grande Main Street Downtown is bringing back its annual downtown trick-or-treating event. The festivities include local businesses handing out sweets to children along Adams Avenue, along with a costume contest.

Trick-or-treaters are invited to join in on the fun from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

The costume contest is set to take place at the corner of Depot Street and Adams Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

The Union County Country Club will host its second annual trick-or-treating event on Saturday, Oct. 30. The golf club originally held the event last year in a COVID-friendly setting when many other Halloween events were canceled.

The event will mirror a format similar to last year’s trick-or-treating, which involved club members spacing out golf carts around the course and handing out treats. During last year’s festivities, the members slid the candy down from a tube to the children. Loveland Funeral Chapel is sponsoring the event this year.

Participants can take part from 3-5 p.m. near the seventh hole on the golf course. According to general manager Stuart Smart, there will be around 15 to 18 golf cart stations set up giving away candy, with one dentist handing out toothbrushes and floss at the end.

In Union, Falk’s Mini Mart is organizing a trunk-or treat event at the Union High School. The event takes place from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, in the school parking lot.

Dennis Falk of Falk’s Mini Mart organized the Union event. According to an employee at the store, volunteers from the community are asked to set up their trunks at 3 p.m. The event will entail a loop of trick-or-treating and other kid-friendly activities.

At Art Center East in La Grande, the annual Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead exhibit and community celebration will open on Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. The exhibit will include art from K-12 students across Union County. The artwork features Mexican traditions of the Dia de los Muertos holiday.

Community members are invited to join throughout the day on Oct. 29 and bring photos or mementos of lost loved ones to be displayed in the exhibit. The artwork will be on display at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., through Nov. 10.