The Chicago Bears are now 3-3 after Aaron Rodgers declared himself the team owner at Soldier Field on Sunday. Here are this week’s 10 Bears Things following the 24-14 loss:. There are many examples to illustrate the gap that remains between the Bears and Packers, but one of the more obvious examples was the “free play” that turned into an interception for the Bears. The fact that it happened against the Packers — who take advantage of free plays better than anyone — just made it worse.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO