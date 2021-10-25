WWII Veteran celebrates his 100 birthday

The community is celebrating a local veteran who has reached an amazing milestone – his 100th birthday. Heinz Bachman turn 100 years old on Friday. His grandson organized a surprise birthday party for him complete with balloons and a parade of first responders. Bachman is a World War II veteran...
Turning 97 years old next month, Army combat veteran Bill Parker still remembers fighting in World War II. Parker was in the 116th Infantry 29th Division and was one of the first soldiers to reach Omaha Beach on D-Day. "I remember all about Omaha Beach, more than I want to....
World War II veteran Sgt. John Homcha, 96, received a Quilt of Valor, presented during a ceremony held at his residence in Exeter Township on Oct. 11. The ceremony was attended by his daughters Michele Green of Wyomissing Hills and Marie Kaminskas of Wyomissing and his son SSGT. Michael Homcha.
This quarter, Beasley Best Community Of Caring is dedicated to helping our veterans who have served our country, as well as their families. We’re working with Home Base, a national organization that provides mental health services for Veterans who have served our grateful nation. The organization, based in Boston with a division in Southwest Florida, provides extensive mental health and wellness support for vets and their families.
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Family and friends gathered at First United Methodist Church to honor the late Embra Knox Jackson, Sr. with a Congressional Gold Medal. U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly presented the medal to the Jackson family. "I think there's nothing more important than those people who serve this great...
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — The holidays can be a joyful time surrounded with family and friends, but for others who have to spend it alone, it can be challenging. “Around the holidays, especially if they’re by themselves, it gets really difficult for them to deal with a lot of the issues at that time,” said […]
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor needs your help to celebrate his milestone 100th birthday by sending him birthday cards to celebrate his big day on Dec. 13. Jack Holder lives in Chandler, Arizona and hopes to receive cards from all around the globe.
