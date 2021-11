As reported in MedPage Today, “A Kaiser Family Foundation report says more than seven out of 10 Medicare patients did not consider changes in their Medicare Advantage plan in 2018 and some discovered their medications were not covered after their plan changed. Low-income patients, those who reside in rural areas and those in poorer health were most likely not to examine their plan and compare it with others, according to the report.”

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO