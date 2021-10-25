Tioga County Boys & Girls Club Opens its Doors for Free After School Programs

The Boys & Girls Club has been serving the youth in Tioga County and those in Owego-Apalachin School District for many years.

Families need a safe place for kids to go once school is over, now more than ever, and the Boys & Girls Club is here to provide just that for families and kids.

The Boys & Girls Club of Tioga County and the Owego-Apalachin School District hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new after-school program that will be held at the Boys & Girls Club.

The Boys & Girls Club of Tioga County is excited to open its doors for a free after-school program for 3rd-6th graders of Owego Apalachin Schools on Weekdays from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Jill Teeter, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club In Tioga County, wants to provide programs and opportunities at the after-school programs where school districts may have shortfalls. Teeter said:

"I'd like to do some of the things where the schools may have shortfalls in areas of staffing, but it's also important to me to get to know the youth that is going to be coming and see what they enjoy doing what they want to learn."

Students at the Boys & Girls Club will participate in all organized club activities, utilize all amenities like the arts and crafts room, game rooms, athletic courts and fields, playgrounds, and receive support on their school work.

Parents can register their child for the free after-school program by visiting their website at https://www.tiogabgca.org.