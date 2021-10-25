Tuscaloosa Elks Lodge helps fund service dog

Members of Highland Elks Lodge #2539 in Cherokee Village and Ladies Auxiliary members made five plarn (plastic yarn) sleeping mats which will be donated to Mission of Hope in Hardy to be used for the homeless, including homeless veterans. Each 6’ long x 2 ½’ wide mat is made from 800 plastic grocery bags that are cut into strips, then looped together, rolled into balls and finally crocheted into mats. These plarn mats provide good insulation against cold weather, can be used like a sleeping bag and easily cleaned with water when dirty. This was a two-year project which took many members countless hours to complete. Although this particular project is currently closed and no further plastic bags are needed, the lodge has many other charity projects they work on throughout the year to provide help to children, veterans and families in our local communities. For information on becoming an Elk Member, contact the Lodge at 870-257-3388 or visit them at 15 Elks Lane in Cherokee Village.

HARDY, AR ・ 11 DAYS AGO