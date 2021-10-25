CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa Elks Lodge helps fund service dog

By WVUA 23
wvua23.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDogs are man’s best friend, but for Aurora Randazzo that relationship is even more important. And without the Tuscaloosa Elks Lodge, she wouldn’t have her service dog, Luke. Aurora has autism, and after a whole lot of research, her family knew a service dog would be a great companion...

wvua23.com

PETS

