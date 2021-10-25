CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs Texas law targeting trans youth in sports

By Ivana Saric
 6 days ago

A White House spokesperson last week described the bill as...

The Associated Press

White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
POTUS
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
CNN

Trump participates in 'Tomahawk chop' at World Series game

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump participated in the controversial "Tomahawk chop" at Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday night. The chop, a stadium-wide chant and longtime tradition at Braves games, has been under renewed scrutiny as part of a national discussion about racism and racial imagery in professional sports.
NFL
