CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New Cologuard® Modeling Data Show Patient Navigation Matters When Reaching Underserved Populations For Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Screening

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) - Get Exact Sciences Corporation Report today shared data from modeling analyses that demonstrate Cologuard (mt-sDNA), with its included patient navigation system, provides a greater reduction in incidence and mortality from colorectal cancer (CRC) compared to annual fecal immunochemical test (FIT), when it included outreach, with or without a mailed annual FIT, using real world adherence rates in a simulated Medicaid population. Cologuard remained cost-effective in all the real-world adherence scenarios modeled. The modeling analyses were consistent with the CISNET Colorectal Working Group models when using 100% adherence rates.

Cologuard Data Models Impact on CRC Incidence, Mortality and Cost Effectiveness in a Medicaid Population

The Exact Sciences Laboratories Patient Navigation Program features on-demand phone support, reminder phone calls, texts and emails at no additional cost with each Cologuard test ordered.

These new data, generated from the CRC-AIM microsimulation model, will be presented in an ACG Presidential Award-winning poster titled, " Cost-Effectiveness of Stool-Based Colorectal Cancer Screening Using Reported Real-World Adherence Rates in a Medicare Population." (P1181)

"Colorectal cancer screening rates need improvement, and they are particularly low in vulnerable populations," 1 said Paul Limburg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Screening at Exact Sciences. "Exact Sciences Laboratories' patient navigation program answers any question around sample collection and offers phone and text reminders to complete the testing process. It is a way to help all patients, including vulnerable patients, prioritize their health and get up to date with CRC screening."

Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer impacting both men and women in the U.S. Earlier detection of colorectal cancer through effective screening has been shown to improve clinical outcomes. 2, 3

All abstracts and posters presented at the meeting can be accessed through this link. Additional Cologuard abstracts accepted for presentation include:

Adherence to colorectal cancer screening and associated healthcare resource utilization, a longitudinal analysis in US Medicare population with ten years follow-up (PO246)

Colorectal cancer screening rates and associated characteristics among US Medicare beneficiaries aged 66-75 years old in 2016-2018 (PO245)

Impact of mt- sDNA in a colorectal cancer screening clinical practice: a real-world survey (PO247)

Multitarget stool DNA testing has a high positive predictive value for colorectal neoplasia on the second round of testing (P1318)

Initial colorectal cancer screenings after turning 50-year-old and follow-up screening patterns after positive FIT or multitarget stool DNA testing among average-risk population(P1330)

Colorectal cancer screening and adherence rates among average-risk population enrolled in a national health insurance provider during 2009-2018 (P2345)

Media Contact: Cara Connelly, cconnelly@exactsciences.com , 614-302-5622

Investor Contact: Megan Jones, meganjones@exactsciences.com , 608-535-8815

About Exact Sciences Corp.A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter answers to give people the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype ® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Note: Oncotype is a registered trademark of Genomic Health, Inc. Exact Sciences and Cologuard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Exact Sciences Corporation.

About CologuardCologuard was approved by the FDA in August 2014, and results from Exact Sciences' prospective 90-site, point-in-time, 10,000-patient pivotal trial in adults 50 years of age or older were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2014. Cologuard is included in the American Cancer Society's (2018) colorectal cancer screening guidelines and the recommendations of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (2016, 2021) and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (2016). Cologuard is indicated to screen adults 45 years of age and older who are at average risk for colorectal cancer by detecting certain DNA markers and blood in the stool. Do not use Cologuard if you have had adenomas, have inflammatory bowel disease and certain hereditary syndromes, or have a personal or family history of colorectal cancer. Cologuard is not a replacement for colonoscopy in high-risk patients. Cologuard performance in adults ages 45-49 is estimated based on a large clinical study of patients 50 and older. Cologuard performance in repeat testing has not been evaluated.

The Cologuard test result should be interpreted with caution. A positive test result does not confirm the presence of cancer. Patients with a positive test result should be referred for diagnostic colonoscopy. A negative test result does not confirm the absence of cancer. Patients with a negative test result should discuss with their doctor when they need to be tested again. False positives and false negative results can occur. In a clinical study, 13% of people without cancer received a positive result (false positive) and 8% of people with cancer received a negative result (false negative). Rx only.

Medicare and most major insurers cover Cologuard. For more information about Cologuard, visit www.cologuard.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect our forward-looking statements are described in the Risk Factors sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

1 American Cancer Society. Colorectal Cancer Facts & Figures 2020-2022. Atlanta: American Cancer Society; 2020. 2 Davidson KW, Barry MJ, Mangione CM, et al. Screening for colorectal cancer - US Preventive Services Task Force recommendation statement. JAMA. 2021;325(19):1965-1977. 3 Siegel RL, Miller KD, Fuchs HE, Jemal A. Cancer statistics, 2021. CA Cancer J Clin. 2021;71:7-33. doi:10.3322/caac/21654

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cologuard-modeling-data-show-patient-navigation-matters-when-reaching-underserved-populations-for-colorectal-cancer-crc-screening-301407969.html

SOURCE Exact Sciences Corp.

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

COVID-19 pandemic shifted patient attitudes about colorectal cancer screening

A survey of adults eligible for colorectal cancer screening patterns found a preference for at-home fecal occult blood testing (FOBT) versus colonoscopy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Survey respondents reported less use of colonoscopy during the pandemic compared to pre-pandemic levels, with factors related to both COVID-19 infection concerns and the...
CANCER
Harvard Health

New thinking on aspirin and colorectal cancer needs dose of nuance, expert says

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is re-evaluating recommendations on the use of aspirin to prevent colorectal cancer. According to media reports and a review by the agency — charged since 1984 with issuing guidelines on steps that might prevent disease — recent studies have clouded evidence of aspirin’s anticancer benefits.
CANCER
healthitanalytics.com

How Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Impacts Population Health

- Although young patients with metastatic colorectal cancer tend to be more fit and receive more intensive treatment than older patients, both groups have roughly the same survival rate. That is the main takeaway from a recent study by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute examining population health. These findings come as...
CANCER
Medscape News

13 New Recommendations for Surveilling and Managing Colorectal Dysplasia in Patients With IBD

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has a well-established association with the development of colorectal cancer, with both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease known to increase the risk for this malignancy. Guidelines have consistently recommended colonoscopic surveillance beginning at 8 years after the onset of IBD symptoms in order to determine the...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Bowel Cancer#Cancer Screening#Crc#Exact Sciences Corp#Exas#Medicaid#Medicare
WebMD

Magic Mushroom Meds Show Promise in Cancer Patients with Depression

Oct. 26, 2021 -- Can psychedelic medications treat depression in cancer patients? Yes, suggest the results from a recent clinical trial on this very topic. Aquilino Cancer Center in Rockville, MD, on Wednesday announced promising new results in a clinical trial for the use of psychedelic medications to treat depression in cancer patients. The treatment, psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy, combines a single 25-milligram dose of psilocybin -- otherwise known as magic mushrooms -- with several hours of psychotherapy before, during, and after the “dosing.”
ROCKVILLE, MD
UPI News

U.S. cancer patients spent $21B on treatment in 2019, data show

American cancer patients spent more than $21 billion on their care in 2019, a new report shows. That $21.09 billion included out-of-pocket costs of $16.22 billion and patient time costs of $4.87 billion. Patient time costs are the value of the time patients spend traveling for, waiting for and receiving care.
CANCER
Nature.com

Molecular differences between lymph nodes and distant metastases compared with primaries in colorectal cancer patients

Lymph nodes (LNs) and distant metastases can arise from independent subclones of the primary tumor. Herein, we characterized the molecular landscape and the differences between LNs, distant metastases and primary colorectal cancers (CRCs). Samples were analyzed using next generation sequencing (NGS, MiSeq on 47 genes, NextSeq on 592 genes) and immunohistochemistry. Tumor mutational burden (TMB) was calculated based on somatic nonsynonymous missense mutations, and microsatellite instability (MSI) was evaluated by NGS of known MSI loci. In total, 11,871 samples were examined, comprising primaries (N"‰="‰5862), distant (N"‰="‰5605) and LNs metastases (N"‰="‰404). The most frequently mutated genes in LNs were TP53 (72%), APC (61%), KRAS (39%), ARID1A (20%), PIK3CA (12%). LNs showed a higher mean TMB (13 mut/MB) vs distant metastases (9 mut/MB, p"‰<"‰0.0001). TMB-high (â‰¥17mut/MB) and MSI-H (8.8% and 6.9% vs 3.7%, p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.017, respectively) classifications were more frequent in primaries and LNs vs distant metastases (9.5% and 8.8% vs 4.2%, p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.001, respectively). TMB-high is significantly more common in LNs vs distant metastases and primaries (P"‰<"‰0.0001), regardless MSI-H status. Overall, LNs showed significantly different rates of mutations in APC, KRAS, PI3KCA, KDM6A, and BRIP1 (p"‰<"‰0.01) vs primaries, while presenting a distinct molecular profile compared to distant metastases. Our cohort of 30 paired samples confirmed the molecular heterogeneity between primaries, LNs, and distant metastases. Our data support the hypothesis that lymphatic and distant metastases harbor different mutational landscape. Our findings are hypothesis generating and need to be examined in prospective studies.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

CANOPY-1 Data Support Continued Study of Canakinumab in Select Populations of Patients With Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Although canakinumab, an investigational interleukin-1β inhibitor, plus pembrolizumab did not meet the primary end points for locally advanced metastatic non–small cell lung cancer in the CANOPY-1 trial, it could have potential in certain patient subgroups. Although canakinumab (ACZ885) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and platinum-based doublet therapy did meet the...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
TheStreet

New Phase 3 Data Presented At Psych Congress 2021 Showed TV-46000/mdc-IRM Significantly Prolonged Time To Impending Relapse Compared To Placebo In Patients With Schizophrenia

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced results from the pivotal Phase 3 Risperidone Subcutaneous Extended-release (RISE) study comparing TV-46000/mdc-IRM once monthly (q1m) and TV-46000/mdc-IRM once every two months (q2m) with placebo (1:1:1) in patients with schizophrenia who underwent stabilization on oral risperidone. Results showed treatment with TV-46000 (overall, q1m or q2m) significantly prolonged time to relapse, decreased proportions of patients with impending relapse at week 24 and demonstrated significant increase in proportions maintaining stability. The safety profile of TV-46000, as demonstrated in this study, is consistent with other formulations of risperidone. The most common adverse reactions (≥5% and greater than placebo) were nasopharyngitis, increased weight, and extrapyramidal disorder. These findings, among others, were presented during the poster session at the 2021 Psych Congress Annual Meeting taking place Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 2021 in San Antonio, TX (in addition to virtual participation).
SCIENCE
Axios

"Alarming" trend in colorectal cancer cases under 35

Young adults with colon cancer are just as likely to die from the disease as older people — in some cases, maybe even more likely — according to a study to be published Wednesday in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Why it matters: Colorectal cancer is among the...
CANCER
Washington Post

Cancer report shows patients face a hardship besides the illness: Zooming bills

Cancer deaths are on the decline. But the financial costs borne by patients are skyrocketing. That’s the conclusion of the Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer, which looks at the most recent available statistics from 2019. That year, patients shouldered a whopping $21.09 billion in costs — a significant burden for people already dealing with a potentially deadly disease.
CANCER
EverydayHealth.com

Young Adults With Colorectal Cancer Survive No Longer Than Older Patients

Although younger adult patients with metastatic colorectal (colon and rectum) cancer tend to be more fit and receive more intensive treatment than older patients, both groups seem to survive for roughly the same amount of time, according to a new study by Dana Farber Cancer Institute researchers published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

'Powerful new model' to engage underserved patients

Poverty, mental health and the fragmented structure of health care systems are some factors keeping many Americans from receiving appropriate health care, resulting in significant health disparities that increase costs for everyone. Efforts to better engage with this currently underserved population have been ineffective, but researchers are now challenging providers to integrate a community-engaged health care model to more effectively treat those with chronic diseases and health issues created by social circumstances, such as homelessness.
HOMELESS
althealthworks.com

Superfood Popular Among Surfers Eradicates Cancer Cells While Reducing Blood Sugar and Cholesterol in Overweight Adults

For most people, the consumption of berries is limited to only a few different types, and they are almost never organic. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries (in that order) are the three most popular types in the U.S., but they’re almost never organic and are often heavily sprayed with chemicals, including strawberries which ranked #1 on the 2018 ‘Dirty Dozen’ list by the Environmental Working Group.
CANCER
Channel 3000

New drug designed to help lung cancer patients

Dr. Vincent Lam joins News 3 Now to discuss a drug that lessens the side effects of chemotherapy for lung cancer patients. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheStreet

Active Biotech And NeoTX Today Announce That The First Patient Has Been Enrolled In The Phase IIa Clinical Trial Of Naptumomab Estafenatox In Combination With Docetaxel In Patients With Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Lund, October 20, 2021 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) and its partner NeoTX announce today that the first patient has been enrolled in the phase IIa clinical trial of naptumomab estafenatox (naptumomab), in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The phase IIa, open label trial in US will assess naptumomab in combination with docetaxel in patients who had been previously treated with checkpoint inhibitors and have advanced or metastatic NSCLC. The primary endpoint is objective response rate as measured by RECIST 1.1 criteria. The trial will also evaluate safety, duration of response, progression free survival, overall survival, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics. For more information about the trial, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov. NCT04880863. "We are very pleased that NeoTX takes the next step in the development of Naptumomab in NSCLC, a disease with a high unmet medical need, and are excited to follow the progress of the trial." says Helén Tuvesson, CEO, Active Biotech AB.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy