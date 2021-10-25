CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Announces Closing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering And Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option Generating Total Gross Proceeds Of $200m

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units (upsized from 15,000,000 units), which includes 2,500,000 units issued upon the exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option, at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit. The total gross proceeds of the initial public offering amounts to $200,000,000. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "GTACU". Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "GTAC" and "GTACW" respectively.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I is a newly formed blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

The Company is led by Fabrice Grinda (Executive Chairman), Arnau Porto (Chief Executive Officer) and Claudia Gast (Chief Financial Officer), who have significant experience in founding, operating and investing in successful technology companies. Fabrice Grinda is the co-founder of FJ Labs and among the world's leading marketplace entrepreneurs and investors with over 150 exits on over 600 angel investments. Prior to co-founding FJ Labs, Mr. Grinda was the co-founder and co-CEO of OLX, one of the largest online marketplaces worldwide. Arnau Porto is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Greentrail Capital. Prior to Greentrail Capital, Mr. Porto co-founded Blueport Capital, a California-based investment partnership backed by the Robert Bass family office. Before that, he was an investment analyst at Viking Global in New York and he started his career as an institutional investor at Blackstone in London.

This management team will be supported by independent directors and an advisory committee. The board of directors consists of Juan Villalonga, the former CEO and Chairman of Telefónica Group; Robert Perdue, the former COO of The Trade Desk; Gabriel Silva, the former CFO of Nubank and Michael Zeisser, the former chairman of US Investments of Alibaba Group. Their experiences in leading and globally scaling companies will provide the Company with highly valuable perspectives in sourcing a target company, and will be vital in supporting such target company in the successful growth to global scale.

The Company's advisory committee consists of Alec Oxenford, Jeff Epstein, Brian Cook and Paul Gardi. Alec Oxenford is the co-founder of LetGo, OLX, Deremate.com and Alpha Capital. Jeff Epstein is an operating partner in Bessemer's Silicon Valley and the former CFO of Oracle. Brian Cook is the former head of M&A at Honeywell and has over 20 years of experience within M&A, business development, and strategic planning across a wide range of industries. Paul Gardi is the former CEO of IAC/InterActiveCorp Advertising Solutions and a former member of American Express' advisory board.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained for free from the offices of Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (tel: +1 800-831-9146) and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282-2198 (tel: +1 866 471 2526, fax: +1 212 902 9316, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com).

On October 20, 2021, the registration statement relating to the securities became effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I is a newly formed blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology and Software-as-a-service verticals within Europe, Latin America and the United States, where it believes its management team, board members and advisors have a competitive advantage based on their prior experiences and investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005816/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Valens To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 11, 2021

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens (VLN) , a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11, 2021. In conjunction with this announcement,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

USD 11.71 Billion Growth Expected In Business Intelligence Market By 2024 | 1,200 Sourcing And Procurement Report | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence will grow at a CAGR of 8.97% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Business Intelligence requirements. Major Price Trends in the Business Intelligence Procurement Market.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder For D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi A/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading D/b/a Hepsiburada Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada ("Hepsiburada") ( NASDAQ: HEPS). The action charges the company with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations involving its American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Hepsiburada's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Hepsiburada's materially misleading statements regarding their business, operations, and prospects caused investors to suffer significant losses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Battery Market Sourcing And Procurement Intelligence Report | Top Spending Regions And Market Price Trends | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Battery market will register an incremental spend of about USD 48.77 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.51% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Battery sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic .
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgewood, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

Trading Technologies To Be Acquired By 7RIDGE

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc., (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced that the company has agreed to be acquired by 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies. 7RIDGE will fuel Trading Technologies' organic growth and enable the firm to make targeted strategic acquisitions in the future. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) and Singapore Exchange (SGX), who are among the limited partners of the fund managed by 7RIDGE, have voiced their support of the transaction. Terms of the transaction, expected to close before year-end subject to regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

LianBio Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LianBio, a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,312,500 American depositary shares ("ADSs") at a public offering price of $16.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of approximately $325.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of LianBio, and all of the ADSs are being offered by LianBio. In addition, LianBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,046,875 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Everest Medicines Announces Share Repurchase Transaction Details

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asia, today announced that it has repurchased 1,095,000 ordinary shares equivalent to approximately HK$50 million in the open market in the period from October 4, 2021 to October 29, 2021, at an average price of HK$45.63 per share. Individual transaction details are available in the investor section of the Company's website.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Tech Data Extends HPE GreenLake Distribution In Asia Pacific

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (SNX) - Get SYNNEX Corporation Report company, today announced that it will be collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in Asia Pacific to grow its distribution of HPE GreenLake cloud services in the region, enabling partners to access a robust set of cloud services that help customers tackle their most challenging business outcomes. Tech Data is a long standing HPE distributor, and will initially focus its amplified HPE GreenLake distribution model in Singapore and Hong Kong.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Exercise#Alibaba Group#Sec#Silicon Valley#Company#Fj Labs#Olx#Greentrail Capital#Blueport Capital
TheStreet

Caribbean Utilties Company, Ltd Announces Third Quarter Results For The Period Ended September 30th, 2021

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is listed for trading in United States dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CUP.U". GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (TSX: CUP.U) ("CUC" or "the Company") announced today its unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (all dollar amounts are stated in United States dollars).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Momentive Global Inc. - MNTV

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Momentive Global Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTV) to Zendesk (ZEN) - Get Zendesk, Inc. Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Momentive will receive only 0.225 shares of Zendesk for each share of Momentive that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DEADLINE: TMC The Metals Company Inc. F/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - TMC, SOAC

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (TMC) securities between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until December 27, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Carper v. TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05991 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on October 28, 2021, the TMC class action lawsuit charges TMC and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Helix Acquisition Corp. - HLXA

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Helix Acquisition Corp. ("HLXA" or the "Company") (HLXA) relating to its proposed acquisition by Moonlake Immunotherapeutics AG.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Alghanim Industries Breaks Ground On Major Steel Expansion In India

KUWAIT CITY, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alghanim Industries, one of the largest privately-owned companies in the region, recently broke ground with a new pre-engineered steel buildings (PEB) manufacturing facility located in Gujarat, India's fifth largest state. The facility will increase the manufacturing capacity of Kirby Building Systems in India from 200,000 metric tons (MT) to 300,000 MT per year. The new plant is expected to be fully operational by late 2022, invigorating India's economy and creating hundreds of jobs. It will be Kirby's third plant in India, joining a global network of five PEB facilities that serve more than 70 countries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. Closes Partial Exercise Of IPO Overallotment Option

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of units consisting of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Ordinary Shares"), and one-half of one redeemable warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"), each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A Ordinary Share for $11.50 per share, exercised their option to purchase an additional 2,975,000 units at the public offering price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $29,750,000.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer To Purchase Up To All Shares Of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - Get NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Report ("NHF") today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase any and all Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on November 29, 2021, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.
MARKETS
TheStreet

UPDATE - Lottery.com And Trident Acquisitions Corp. Announce Closing Of Business Combination

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) ("Lottery.com" or the "Company"), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played announced today that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Trident"). The transaction was approved at a special meeting of Trident's stockholders on October 28, 2021. Additionally, Trident stockholders elected to retain 99.6% of Trident's outstanding stock, resulting in the Company receiving gross proceeds of over $63 million from the transaction.
HOBBIES
TheStreet

Poda Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid To Purchase Up To 2,787,361 Subordinated Voting Shares

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce its intention to initiate a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") with respect to its outstanding subordinated voting shares (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Dell Technologies Announces Distribution Ratio For VMware Spin-Off Special Dividend

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report announces the final distribution ratio for the special dividend of its shares of VMware, Inc. Class A common stock and Class B common stock to Dell Technologies stockholders is .440626. Accordingly, Dell Technologies stockholders will receive .440626 of a share of VMware Class A common stock for each share of Dell Technologies common stock held as of 5:00 p.m. ET on October 29, 2021. Each share of VMware Class B common stock will be converted into one share of VMware Class A common stock in connection with the distribution and prior to the receipt by Dell Technologies' stockholders of such shares. Dell Technologies stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares of VMware Class A common stock.
MARKETS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Momentive Global Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Momentive Global Inc. ("Momentive" or the "Company") (MNTV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Zendesk, Inc. ("Zendesk") (ZEN) - Get Zendesk, Inc. Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Momentive shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each Momentive share they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $26.78 based upon Zendesk's October 28, 2021 closing price of $119.01. Upon closing of the transaction, Zendesk stockholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company, while Momentive stockholders will only own approximately 22% of the combined company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy