Andrews McMeel Universal Announces Appointment Of Jeffrey Belle To Board Of Directors

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrews McMeel Universal (AMU) board of directors Chairman Hugh T. Andrews announces former Amazon executive Jeffrey Belle will join its board, effective November 1, 2021.

Mr. Belle's career highlights include initiating and launching numerous businesses within Amazon as Vice President, including, in 2009, launching Amazon Publishing, now a leading trade publisher with 16 imprints spanning a variety of categories. Prior to launching Amazon Publishing, Mr. Belle served as Vice President of Amazon's London-based UK Media business and led Amazon's Global Media Vendor Group, a role in which he oversaw the expansion of Amazon's relationships with media enterprises, including book publishers, music labels, film studios, software developers and game companies.

" Jeff Belle's outstanding breadth of experience as a leader in publishing, retail, and supply chain channels make him an exceptional addition to AMU's board," said Mr. Andrews. "I have known and worked with him for more than two decades; with his strategic vision and creative problem solving skills, I can't imagine a better fit for AMU's board."

"I have long admired AMU's inspired approach to creative talent, content development, and innovation," said Mr. Belle. "I am delighted to join the board of directors and look forward to working with the board and company management to help carry these values forward and build on AMU's rich history."

Throughout his career, Mr. Belle has been responsible for numerous initiatives resulting in a strong record of overall value creation. In addition to Amazon Publishing, Mr. Belle's accomplishments include leading Amazon's buying and inventory management teams to execute operational improvements and cost-reduction initiatives which helped to scale the retail business and improve the customer experience. He also launched Amazon's Vendor Services division, which created a self-service analytics platform, resulting in improved supply chain efficiency and sales growth across Amazon's global vendor base. And in 2010, Mr. Belle established AmazonCrossing, now a leading publisher of translations into English.

Mr. Belle is also a frequent speaker at manager training programs, panels and leadership development events, and served as executive sponsor of Amazon's Books Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program. He is an advisory board member of the Tombolo Institute's Customer Experience Program at Bellevue College in Bellevue, Washington; an advisory board member of the Asian University for Women in Chittagong, Bangladesh; and a Co-Founder of The Katie Belle Neuroblastoma Research Fund at the Seattle Children's Hospital.

About Andrews McMeel UniversalFounded in 1970, Andrews McMeel Universal is the world's largest independently owned feature syndicate and a publishing industry leader. Distinguished by a creator-first approach and the uncanny ability to tap into the zeitgeist of popular culture, Andrews McMeel specializes in comics, illustrated humor and inspirational content, with a remarkable roster of talent across syndication, book, calendar and greeting card publishing, digital consumer experiences and entertainment licensing, including dozens of New York Times best-selling authors and Pulitzer Prize-, Reuben Award- and Emmy Award-winning creators.

Contact: Kathy Hilliard, Vice President, Marketing khilliard@amuniversal.com, 816.581.7497

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andrews-mcmeel-universal-announces-appointment-of-jeffrey-belle-to-board-of-directors-301407965.html

SOURCE Andrews McMeel Universal

