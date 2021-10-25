CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viking Cruises Ltd Announces Upsize And Pricing Of Private Tack-On Offering Of $150 Million Of Senior Notes

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Cruises Ltd ("Viking") today announced that it has upsized and priced its private tack-on offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of 7.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Additional Notes"). The offering was upsized from an original offering size of $100 million aggregate principal amount of Additional Notes. The Additional Notes will have the same terms as the Company's existing 7.000% Senior Notes due 2029, other than the issue date and the issue price. The offering of the Additional Notes is expected to close on October 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Viking intends to use the net proceeds from the Additional Notes for general corporate purposes.

The Additional Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States under Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Additional Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold without registration unless pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and all applicable state laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Additional Notes, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements regarding beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds of the Additional Notes. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Viking takes no responsibility for updating the information contained in this press release following the date hereof to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests The Thinking Person's Cruise® in contrast to mainstream cruises. With more than 250 awards to its name, Viking has been rated the #1 River Cruise Line and #1 Ocean Cruise Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking has also been consistently rated the #1 ocean cruise line and one of the best river cruise lines in Travel + Leisure's "World's Best" Awards.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-cruises-ltd-announces-upsize-and-pricing-of-private-tack-on-offering-of-150-million-of-senior-notes-301407963.html

SOURCE Viking

