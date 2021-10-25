CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Care Celebrates Being First Operator To Offer Whole Flower In New York

By Business Wire
 6 days ago

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company"), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today that it is the first licensed organization to offer whole flower to New York's medical cannabis community. Whole flower will be available for purchase tomorrow, October 26, at its Rochester dispensary and available on Wednesday, October 27, in its other dispensaries across the state.

In anticipation of the Cannabis Control Board & Office of Cannabis Management's decision to expand medical marijuana products to include whole flower, the Company amplified its cultivation and production efforts earlier this year. Through its existing indoor cultivation and production facility in Rochester, and upcoming harvest from its Long Island greenhouse facility which recently began cultivation operations, the Company will offer several high quality, iconic whole flower strain options, beginning with Sour Kush.

"We are New York's home team, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Columbia Care continues to be on the leading edge of the state's cannabis program - from opening the first medical dispensary in New York State and New York City, to being the first to bring a critical, natural medicine in its most highly-demanded and cost-effective form, whole flower, to New Yorkers," said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. "This is a meaningful moment to us, and we are grateful to our team for their dedication to the New York market as well as to the state's leadership and the Office of Cannabis Management for moving this program forward. This is the next step in the evolution of New York's legal cannabis market, and we are committed to leading its continued forward progress."

As one of ten existing Registered Organizations, Columbia Care intends to add an additional four medical dispensaries in New York, for a total of eight dispensaries in the state, three of which will be co-located with adult-use, pending regulatory approval. The Company will also offer flower in the coming months from its suite of brands including Seed & Strain, Classix and Triple Seven pending regulatory approval.

For more information, visit www.col-care.com.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 130 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to its ability to execute on brand and product initiatives, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. Securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Columbia Care's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

