Orange, CA

Alignment Healthcare To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Host Conference Call Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

 6 days ago

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment Healthcare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, will release its 2021 third quarter financial results on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5:30 p.m. E.T.

Conference Call DetailsThe conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 607-1669 for U.S. participants, or (914) 987-7881 for international participants, and referencing participant code 5491140. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/ . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

About Alignment HealthcareAlignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Investor Contact Bob East ICR Westwicke for Alignment Healthcare AlignmentIR@westwicke.com

Media Contact Maggie HabibmPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare alignment@mpublicrelations.com

