CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

Advanced Emissions Solutions To Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call On November 10th

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today announced the Company expects to release its third quarter 2021 financial results and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. A conference call to discuss the Company's financial performance is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of ADES's website at www.advancedemissionssolutions.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call by registering at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3168160 . A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call. As part of the conference call, ADES will conduct a question and answer session. Investors are invited to email their questions in advance to ADES@alpha-ir.com.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon ("PAC") and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-Prove™ Technology. We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

CarbPure Technologies LLC, ("CarbPure"), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.

Tinuum Group, LLC ("Tinuum Group") is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides patented Refined Coal ("RC") technologies to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coal-fired power plants.

Source: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Alpha IR GroupRyan Coleman or Chris Hodges312-445-2870 ADES@alpha-ir.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Valens To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 11, 2021

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens (VLN) , a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11, 2021. In conjunction with this announcement,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Caribbean Utilties Company, Ltd Announces Third Quarter Results For The Period Ended September 30th, 2021

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is listed for trading in United States dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CUP.U". GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (TSX: CUP.U) ("CUC" or "the Company") announced today its unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (all dollar amounts are stated in United States dollars).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Nanophase Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Conference Call

Nanophase Technologies Announces Third Quarter 20 2 1 Financial Conference Call. Romeoville, IL, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano phase Technologies Corporation ( OTCQB : NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across various beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics, today announced the Company will disseminate a financial news release for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. CDT, 4:00 p.m. EDT. The news release will be followed by the third quarter financial conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood Village, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Greenwood Village, CO
Business
TheStreet

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer To Purchase Up To All Shares Of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - Get NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Report ("NHF") today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase any and all Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on November 29, 2021, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Schedules Conference Call And Webcast To Provide Business Update And Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

ITHACA, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced that the company will release financial results for its third quarter period ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 before the market opens.
ITHACA, NY
TheStreet

Flowers Foods Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call And Webcast

Flowers Foods Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results. THOMASVILLE, GA; October 28, 2021 - Flowers Foods (FLO) - Get Flowers Foods, Inc. Report will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Midwest Holding Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (MDWT) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter 2021 on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company also plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.midwestholding.com after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Report#Investor Resources#Company#Ada Carbon Solutions#Ada Es Inc#Carbpure Technologies Llc
TheStreet

Where Food Comes From, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it will release its 2021 third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4, 2021, and conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern).
CASTLE ROCK, CO
TheStreet

Acurx Pharmaceuticals To Discuss 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results On November 15, 2021 Conference Call And Provide Business Update

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP) ("Acurx" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that the Company will release its 2021 third quarter financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 8:30 am ET before the U.S. financial markets open.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. To Webcast Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, November 10, 2021

VONORE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the "Company") will host a live webcast of its fiscal first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, and George Steinbarger, Chief Revenue Officer, will discuss the Company's financial results. The Company will issue a pre-market earnings release prior to the call on November 10, 2021.
VONORE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Parker To Announce Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings On November 4th; Conference Call And Webcast Scheduled For 11 A.m. Eastern

CLEVELAND, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (PH) - Get Parker-Hannifin Corporation Report, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2022 first quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, November 4, 2021, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time. During the call, the company will discuss fiscal 2022 first quarter results and respond to questions from institutional investors and security analysts. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com with an accompanying slide presentation. The webcast will be archived on the site and available for replay later that day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Fate Therapeutics To Webcast Conference Call Reporting Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company" or "Fate Therapeutics") (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to report its third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Expro Group Holdings N.V. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) ("Expro" "the Company") will hold a conference call on November 8, 2021 to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A press release regarding the results will be issued before the market opens on November 8 and the press release, together with associated presentation slides, will be posted to the investor relations section of the Expro website in advance of the conference call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Alignment Healthcare To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Host Conference Call Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment Healthcare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, will release its 2021 third quarter financial results on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5:30 p.m. E.T.
ORANGE, CA
TheStreet

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company") (ICD) - Get Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Report today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. Central Time ( 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's third quarter 2021 results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Group To Hold Conference Call On Business Update And Third Quarter Financial Results

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Report has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Friday, October 29, 2021, to provide a business update and discuss third quarter 2021 financial results. The call will be available on-line at the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. To listen to the call by phone, please dial (833) 608-1479 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (270) 240-0549. The conference call access code is 1858830. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for a month following the call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy