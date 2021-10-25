CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State's Mel Tucker, Xavier Henderson talk LSU rumors

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 6 days ago

With a Top 10 showdown against archrival Michigan just five days away, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was asked about recent reports of his name being attached to LSU's head coaching search.

“My focus is on the upcoming game versus the school down the road," Tucker said at his Monday press conference. "That’s where my concentration and my focus is, and I really appreciate you understanding that.

LSU recently announced that the school and current head coach Ed Orgeron had mutally agreed to part ways following the 2021 season.

Naturally, upon that announcement, rumors began swirling about potential coaching candidates to fill the vacancy. Names included in those rumors included Tucker, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, Louisiana's Billy Napier and several others.

While the college football landscape is abuzz with rumors concerning the upcoming new regime in Baton Rouge, that talk hasn't made it's way into Michigan State's locker room, according to Spartan senior Xavier Henderson.

“[Coach Mel Tucker] hasn’t really said anything specific towards us, but I haven’t heard one dude in the locker room say anything about it," Henderson said.

While Henderson acknowledged that he had heard the rumors, it wasn't something that he dwelled on for long.

"I saw it, and I took it with a grain of salt," the senior safety said. "Because that’s for [Mel Tucker]. He’s not worried about it right now, obviously. He’s worried about this game and his focus is on our preparation today and tomorrow. So, I wouldn’t think about it too much.”

As the No. 8 Spartans prepare to host their in-state rival, Tucker and his players emphasized the importance of blocking out the noise, the hype and the distractions.

"The most important voices are the voices inside of our building," Tucker said. "We need to eliminate distractions and focus on what truly matters."

Comments / 0

Related
SpartanNation

Michigan State rises in latest Coaches Poll

After a thrilling 37-33 victory over rival Michigan, Michigan State is on the move again in the latest Amway Coaches Poll Top 25. The Spartans climbed another spot this week, moving up from No. 8 to No. 7 with their 8-0 start. Georgia remains No. 1 in the poll, followed...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Spartans enter Top 5 in new AP Poll

After a huge 37-33 win over rival Michigan in East Lansing, Michigan State is on the rise again in the latest Associated Press' Top 25 poll. The Spartans are now the Big Ten's highest-ranked team, moving up three spots to No. 5, surpassing No. 6 Ohio State. The Wolverines fell...
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Spartan Football Essentials: Surviving a Slow Start & 3rd Down Struggles to Restate History

Before Kenneth Walker ran to the front of the Heisman Trophy race he ran right to the front of the Michigan State history books. Walker’s five-score day came from 197-yards off 23 tough carries. It included a 58-yard score, and three catches for 11-yards. No player in the history of the Michigan St.-Michigan game cemented his legacy quicker than Walker did today. If someone walking out of Spartan Stadium immediately began work on a temporary Walker statue, it would not be a surprise. Walker delivered it all in front of a national audience today against one of the better defenses around.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Lincoln, MI
State
Oklahoma State
SpartanNation

Three Up/Three Down: MSU out-toughs Michigan in all-time classic

After a week full of excitement and anticipation, the Top 10 showdown between No. 8 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan lived up to the hype...and then some. In a back-and-forth battle, in a game that Michigan often seemed one play away from a huge road victory, the Wolverines were denied by the sheer will of the Spartans. Michigan State sealed a hard-fought, 37-33 victory on a game-clinching interception by freshman Charles Brantley.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Spartans prepare for Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan defense

Michigan State has faced its share of defensive challenges in 2021 – Miami brought NFL talent to the field in the Week 3 matchup. Nebraska and Indiana’s defenses featured good players and were well-coached. But Saturday’s matchup with the Michigan Wolverines and new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald may off the...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Ed Orgeron
SpartanNation

Payton Thorne is a better QB than Cade McNamara

Throughout most of the history of the Michigan-Michigan State football series, the team that has been able to run the ball more effectively has been the biggest indicator in wins and losses. While both teams rushing attack will certainly be important come Saturday, the Spartans may have a big advantage...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Must-see hype video released ahead of MSU-Michigan game

With the Top 10 showdown between No. 8 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan less than 24 hours away, anticipation for the biggest game of the season has reached a fever pitch. The hype and the excitement have been building all week long, and one Spartan fan captured the tone of it all beautifully in a recently released hype video.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Mega Recruiting Weekend in Store for Michigan State

Michigan State will use one of the biggest games of the college football season so far, as an advantage for recruiting hosting over 30 prospects this weekend. The atmosphere with both FOX and ESPN being in East Lansing for the in-state rivalry game is a huge bonus. Both teams enter...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Lsu#Texas A M
SpartanNation

Michigan State downs Ferris State in first exhibition

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State men's basketball got its first taste of the 2021-22 season with a 92-58 victory over Ferris State in an exhibition on Wednesday. The Spartans were led by senior forward Gabe Brown with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-4 from the three-point line. Brown added 4 rebounds and a block.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Spartans ready for Cade McNamara, Michigan offense

Michigan football’s offensive identity for most of the program’s history has been centered around controlling the line of scrimmage and running the football. That certainly hasn’t changed under the direction of head coach Jim Harbaugh, and it certainly rings true concerning the 2021 team. The Wolverines boast the top rushing...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

MSU donning unique uniform combo against Michigan

Leading up to Saturday's Top 10 showdown between rivals Michigan State and Michigan, there's been speculation on what uniform combination the No. 8 Spartans would don against the No. 6 Wolverines. Speculate no more. Michigan State will don their "All Green" combo this weekend, complete with green jerseys, green pants...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Michigan State Announces Three Game Day Captains: Michigan

Michigan State football announced their alternating captains for this week's matchup with Michigan. Redshirt-Junior wide receiver Jayden Reed, Senior safety Xavier Henderson and Senior kicker Matt Coghlin have earned the role as captains this week. To no surprise Henderson has remained a captain as the only player to be named...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
SpartanNation

AP Poll snubs MSU ahead of Michigan game

On Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press released its weekly college football rankings following Week 8's results. With No. 7 Penn State and No. 8 Oklahoma State both falling to unranked opponents last week, it appeared that No. 9 Michigan State was set to move up a pair of spots, ahead of Week 9's showdown with No. 6 Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Unbeaten Spartans, Wolverines Set For Top 10 Clash

Michigan's 33-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday set the stage for an epic top ten matchup in East Lansing next weekend. Sitting at a perfect 7-0 record, the Wolverines have clawed their way from unranked in the AP preseason poll to No. 6 in the nation. Separated by just a 63-mile stretch of highway, rival Michigan State is also off to a perfect 7-0 record and sitting at No. 9 in the latest AP top 25 poll.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Spartan Football Essentials: Bye Week Bits and Bytes

It all starts up front in the Big Ten East. Ever since the Dantonio-Meyer era took shape, there’s been more of a premium on the point of attack. Michigan State Football’s slide from 2016 through the start of this season could be traced to the decline of MSU’s Offensive Line. The Spartans surprise 7-0 start can also be traced to that critical playing group. In fact, the single biggest difference in the surprise start has been the compounding growth of the Offensive Line.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
223
Followers
550
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

Comments / 0

Community Policy