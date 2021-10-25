CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bailey's Moving & Storage Opens New 141,000 Sq/ft Warehouse In Salt Lake City, Utah.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey's Moving & Storage has opened a new warehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah to accommodate the needs of our growing customers. The warehouse is open as of October 18, 2021.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives to expand to service more customers inside the States of Utah and Colorado.

"Having another large, up-to-date, and modern warehouse will allow our customers to be competitive in this challenging market. Our customers will never need to worry about having enough space to keep their supply chain moving. And as their needs grow, this space allows us to partner with them to help them scale into the future. They can still maintain the same level of quality they've always given their customers," says Salt Lake City General Manager Christie Barkdull.

This new warehouse offers continued benefits to customers looking for supply chain advantages, including:

  • As our customer's businesses continue to grow, this space allows us to serve them more adequately.
  • Climate Controlled: Customers can store products and belongings without concern of occurring damage from changing temperatures.
  • 24 Dock Doors: This allows our customers to experience greater efficiencies, including live loads and unloads faster

For any current customers: Please direct all questions regarding the move, including how it may affect you, to your Relocation Consultant. For inventory questions, you may contact our warehouse team. For more information on this change, visit baileysallied.com.

About Bailey's Moving & Storage: Bailey's Moving & Storage has operated inside the State of Utah since 1952, providing moving services, including local moving, long-distance moving, warehousing, commercial, and account moving services. They service Utah, Colorado, and beyond customers for local, national, and international moving needs.

Bailey's Moving & Storage is also proud to offer supply chain services, such as transportation, distribution, fulfillment, air shipments, custom crating services, and more for US customers shipping nationally or internationally.

For more information on Bailey's Moving & Storage, visit https://baileysallied.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baileys-moving--storage-opens-new-141-000-sqft-warehouse-in-salt-lake-city-utah-301407971.html

SOURCE Bailey's Holding Company

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City Fire Dept. douses 3-alarm at Salt Lake City bar

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department has knocked down a three-alarm fire at Lake Effect bar, in Salt Lake City. Crews were called to the scene, at 155 W. 200 South, on Thursday afternoon, a 5:15 p.m. tweet from the SLCFD says. The business is located just south of the Salt Palace Convention Center.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Soter: Salt Lake City’s Mormon Culture Encourages Plastic Surgery

I didn’t grow up Mormon but I did grow up in Utah, so I’ve been around Mormon culture my entire life. The pressure Mormonism puts on appearance, particularly female appearance, has always astounded me. It wasn’t until talking to Meg Conley, a woman who grew up in the LDS faith and has used that experience to become a freelance writer and social media influencer, that the pressure I observed was articulated.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Earthquake study looks at how ground could move under Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Live in Utah long enough, and you’ll hear somebody talking about the big earthquake that people have been expecting to hit, literally, for generations. For a state that boasts 200 active faults, the expectation isn’t unwarranted. Today researchers from the Utah Geological Survey and from Boise...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
KUTV

UTA On Demand coming to Salt Lake City's westside neighborhoods

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Transit Authority's microtransit service, UTA On Demand, is coming to Salt Lake City's westside neighborhoods this December. The service will launch on Dec. 13, 2021, with service in Rose Park, Poplar Grove, Fairpark and Glendale. The on-demand service offered by the UTA uses...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

Sunrises are Beautiful in Salt Lake City

Sunrise in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) People have been restricted from much of the recreation which they enjoyed before the COVID pandemic started in the spring of 2020. With the social isolation which was recommended early on and the social distancing which became the norm for much of the year, people were often staying home much more than usual. Perhaps they were looking for interesting things to do.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

Homeless in Salt Lake City Will Be Looking For Warmth

Snow on the mountains above Salt Lake City(Image is author's) Winter is on its way. Cooler temperatures have arrived in the Salt Lake Valley with the colorful Autumn leaves in abundance and now falling from the trees. Some snow has come to the valley although it melted as soon as the sun came out. The harsh and bitter cold of the snow and ice which will accompany the winter months in the Salt Lake City area will make life difficult for the homeless who have been living in the warmth of summer outdoors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KESQ

Security On-Demand Announces Third Security Operations Center Based in Salt Lake City, Utah

October 26, 2021 (Security Television Network) — The company’s new SOC and accompanying office space will be located in the Cottonwood Heights Corporate Business Center and will include a custom-designed SOC along with workspaces and conference rooms for its growing number of Utah-based employees. The new operations center will also facilitate client SOC tours, host threat briefings, and offer educational events to help increase cybersecurity awareness for the larger Salt Lake City, Utah, community.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warehouse#Sq Ft Warehouse#Relocation Consultant#Baileysallied Com
Salt Lake Tribune

Amazon set to hire 250 workers for new Salt Lake City facility

Amazon is hiring for 250 part-time and full-time positions at a new Salt Lake City facility, where same-day orders and deliveries will be prepared. A 150,000-square-foot “mini” fulfillment center, located at 6338 W. 700 North, is expected to launch in early November, and area customers will start getting deliveries in December, according to a news release.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sleepless in Salt Lake City, Utah ranks #1 for people Googling “sleep issues”

SALT LAKE CITY — Google trend data compiled by Amerisleep shows that Utah is the number one state in the Union for those who google sleep issues. The numbers come from Google searches that involve how to get to sleep, like, “‘I can’t sleep’, ‘How to sleep’, ‘Sleep help’ and ‘Better sleep’.” Utahns lept to the top of the charts searching for ‘how to sleep’ and ‘how to sleep better’ more than any other state.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
ABC4

South Salt Lake to open Utah’s first Fitlot

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – A new outdoor fitness park is set to open in on Thursday in South Salt Lake at Bickley Park. South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood will cut the ribbon for Utah’s first Fitlot which will be an outdoor fitness park designed for all ages and abilities. The park is adjacent […]
UTAH STATE
enr.com

Courtyard by Marriott Salt Lake City Cottonwood: Award of Merit Residential/Hospitality

SUBCONTRACTORS: E-Green Exteriors LLC; Lawson Landscaping; M.D.S. Steel LLC; Perkes Roofing Inc.; Precision Welding Inc.; Rocky Mountain Mechanical; Salmon Electrical Contractors. This 149-room Courtyard by Marriott, located at the foot of Utah’s Big Cottonwood and Little Cottonwood canyons, offers easy access to downtown and the area’s major ski resorts and...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC4

First-ever cannabis Utah Expo coming to Salt Lake City Halloween weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The first official Cannabis Utah Health and Wellness Expo will be coming to Salt Lake City this Saturday on Oct. 30. Set to take place at the Salt Palace Convention Center, this educational event will feature local pharmacies, legislators, and lawyers to help spread awareness and knowledge about the laws, […]
UTAH STATE
slcgreenblog.com

Salt Lake City’s Largest Renewable Energy Project Has Broken Ground

Salt Lake City Corporation has been using renewable energy to support government operations since 2005, when the Public Utilities Department started turning methane into energy at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Since then, the City has steadily added to its renewable energy profile. By installing solar panels on over a dozen city facilities, becoming the largest subscriber to Rocky Mountain Power’s Subscribe Solar program, and establishing the Salt Lake City Solar Farm, Salt Lake City is able to source roughly 14% of its municipal electricity from renewable energy sources. Although 14% is certainly an accomplishment, it does not fulfill the City’s ambitious goals of achieving 50% renewable electricity for municipal operations by 2020 and 100% by 2030. After taking small steps towards these goals for so many years, Salt Lake City is finally ready to run.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy