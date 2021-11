Don’t look now but the Cincinnati Bengals are 4-2 and appear to have things on the right track this NFL season. This weekend, the Bengals took down the Detroit Lions, 34-11, thanks to a big performance by quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns. The offense was complimented by Joe Mixon, who ran for 94 yards as well. Meanwhile, the defense shut down Detroit’s offense, limiting them to 36 yards rushing total.

