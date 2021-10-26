Buc-ee's suing Sugar Land business owner over the similarity of his store

Texas' largest convenience store is suing a Sugar Land business owner claiming his store is a copycat.

Buc-ee's has its beaver teeth set on a "Bukys" in Rosenberg and El Campo in their latest lawsuit. Buc-ee's is suing Bukys for the following: several trademark infringement counts, trademark dilution and violation, several unfair competition and false designation counts, and unjust enrichment.

In addition, Buc-ee's alleges the Bukys logo uses lettering confusingly similar to theirs and the color of the logo is similar to theirs, as well and their connection to convenience stores and gas stations. It furthers makes the argument that Bukys is infringing on their iconic Buc-ee's.

The owner of Buky's told the Houston Chronicle he chose that name because it was his nickname as a kid and added he is not trying to copy the original.

Buc-ee's is known for bringing challenges against similar names and logos. In 2018, the company won a lawsuit against "Choke Canyon," claiming its alligator logo looked too similar to Buc-ee's beaver.