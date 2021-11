Hundreds of companies have announced their initial public offerings (IPOs) through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in the past year or so. And there have been some that look very interesting as long-term investments. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 27, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel explains why social network Nextdoor, which is set to go public via merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition II (NASDAQ:KVSB), is the pending SPAC merger he's most interested in right now.

