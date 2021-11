Below are Tom Shatel's three takes from Nebraska's loss to Purdue. 1. There was more going on in that loss than Adrian Martinez, but yeah, when you complete less than half your passes and throw four interceptions, that's a factor. Martinez looked hesitant to run, but I didn't notice him limping or looking hurt. I don't look for Martinez to get benched going forward. If Scott Frost was going to Logan Smothers, it would have happened on Saturday. I don't see Frost throwing Smothers into the fray against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa. And, honestly, at this point, would it matter?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO