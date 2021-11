Guests of Aim High St. Louis’ Luminosity gala recently gathered in the courtyard at John Burroughs School to celebrate 30 years of helping increase the academic potential of middle school students from economically disadvantaged schools in the metro area. Two Aim High alumnae staged the evening’s entertainment: Ashreale McDowell performed an interpretive dance, while Tashia Tiggs-Ochoa got the crowd moving with salsa instruction. Later in the evening, Jim Kemp received the Keith Shahan Award, and Alec Lee was inducted into The Ruth Todd David Honor Society. Dorvonda Payne, an Aim High alumna and the organization’s development and marketing manager, served as the keynote speaker.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO