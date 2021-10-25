CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

MONDAY UPDATES: DHSS adds 58 coronavirus related deaths after analyzing death certificates

By ABC 17 News Team
 7 days ago
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has added 58 COVID-19 related deaths after the state’s disease surveillance system analyzed several death certificates.

Officials say the deaths will be captured and reported publicly through the dashboard Tuesday morning.

Of the 58 deaths:

  • One in February
  • One in May
  • One in August
  • 31 in September
  • 24 in October

Officials at DHSS report the weekly activity typically causes a sharp increase in the deaths added to Missouri’s total the following day. DHSS is now regularly analyzing death certificates on Mondays.

Officials say the state does not track probable or pending deaths.

Boone County reports 77 new COVID cases, lowest active cases since July 2

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 77 new COVID-19 cases from the weekend.

There are currently 296 active cases in the county, a decrease of one from Friday. This is the lowest number of active cases since July 2, when 271 cases were reported. The county now has a reported total number of 25,418 COVID-19 cases.

The county reported 24,953 cases removed from isolation, an increase of 78 from Thursday.

Boone County ranks seventh in the state with the most coronavirus cases in total volume in the past week. Cases are up 5% when comparing last week to the prior week. The county has a 7.4% positive test rate, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

The health department's hospital status is green with 49 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals and 15 of them being Boone County residents. Of those, 15 are in intensive care and eight are on ventilators.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports that 100,234 residents have received their first dose in Boone County and 90,695 Boone County residents have completed their vaccine doses.

Boone County has the third-largest percentage of county residents in Missouri that have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 55.5%. The largest county in the state is St. Louis County with 59.8%.

Boone County is third in the state with a reported 50.3% of residents that have completed their coronavirus vaccine doses. St. Louis County is the first county in the state with 53.6% of residents have completed the doses for vaccination. The city of Joplin has 56.9% of the population fully vaccinated.

Cole County has the second-highest first vaccination rate in Mid-Missouri with 49.8%. Callaway County is third with 45.9%.

Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Oct. 25 dashboard

The Columbia Public Schools reports active coronavirus and quarantine cases to their website daily.

The district reported a 23.7 14-day rate per 10,000 for Friday.

CPS reports seven district facilities (five elementary schools, one middle school and one district wide facility) currently have staff out because of COVID-19. There are three staff members at elementary schools, one staff member at the middle school level and two staff member at a district-wide facility. The district has two staff members at an elementary school currently quarantined because of COVID.

The district reports 27 district facilities to have students currently out due to the coronavirus. There are 16 out of 21 elementary, all of the middle schools, three high schools and one district-wide facility affected.

There are 28 students that have tested positive for COVID-19, a decrease of ten from Friday. The district is reporting 16 students in elementary, seven students in middle school, and five students in high school have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are 173 students, which are required to quarantine due to the coronavirus, a decrease of 58 students from Friday. The district reports 119 elementary students are currently quarantining, 44 students in middle school, nine students in high school and one at other district facilities.

Cole County reports 17 new coronavirus cases from the weekend

The Cole County Health Department reported 17 new coronavirus cases from over the weekend.

According to the dashboard update, there are 11,125 residential cases and 286 long-term care facility resident cases. That is 11,411 total cases in the county.

Cole County has reported 163 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

Cole County ranks 45th in the state for counties with the most coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the past week. Cases are down 7% when comparing last week to the prior week. The county has a 7.5% positivity test rate, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services .

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports about 49.8% of the county have initiated their first dose of the vaccine and 45.7% of the county's population have been fully vaccinated.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus cases in students or staff from Friday.

The district is reporting no active case in a student or staff.

The district is reporting 27 close contacts for students and one close contact for staff are quarantining.

Missouri adds fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19

The state health department reported on Monday fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 425 people tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's below the state's daily average of 644 cases for the testing method.

Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Oct. 25.

Data from the state health department showed antigen testing found 58 new probable cases of the virus. That's below Missouri's daily average of 194 probable cases for the testing method.

The seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged from Sunday at 6.5%.

There were no new virus-related deaths. At least 11,951 people in Missouri have died from virus-related causes.

According to DHSS, 1,038 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized across the state. Of those patients, 174 are on ventilators.

More than 3 million Missourians have finished the coronavirus vaccination process.

That's 49% of the state's population.

