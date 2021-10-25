CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills teen dies after getting hit by car near high school

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 6 days ago

(WWJ) A teenage girl struck by a car one week ago near her school in Oakland County has died in the hospital, according to authorities.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said 17-year-old Elisa Volcic broke multiple bones and suffered a traumatic brain injury when she was hit on Tienken Road Rd. in Rochester Hills last Monday .

Volcic, a senior at Stoney Creek High School, was on foot about a mile from the school when she struck by a 2006 Hyundai Elantra driven by 16-year-old Stoney Creek student.

Accident investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, officials said.

As for what did cause the crash, McCabe told WWJ's Sandra McNeill said that is still under investigation.

"It could be just a tragic accident, you know," McCabe said. "Generally, things like the don't turn out necessarily be criminal... they just turn out to be tragic accidents."

More than $140,000 has been donated so far to a GoFundMe account started to help Volcic's family cover the costs of her extensive medical bills.

According to a message on the fundraiser page , Volcic was very involved in the music program at Stoney Creek High School, participating in both the marching band and wind ensemble. A "very talented" clarinet player, she was chosen as section leader this school year.

