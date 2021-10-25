CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Newsom, first partner will travel to Scotland for UN Climate Change Conference

By Associated Press, FOX40 Web Desk
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that he and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will join nearly 20 delegates from California at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, next week.

Representatives from more than 200 countries will gather for the conference, known as COP26, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 to discuss new targets for cutting or curbing the growth of emissions that contribute to climate change.

The California delegation will highlight the state’s “groundbreaking policies to combat the intensifying climate crisis and rally the global community to end their reliance on oil,” according to a release from the governor’s office.

Scientist explains climate change and how it could impact Sacramento

The announcement follows a report published Monday by the World Meteorological Organization that said greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record high last year and increased at a faster rate than the annual average for the last decade.

Many environmental activists, policymakers and scientists say COP26 marks an important and even crucial opportunity for concrete commitments to the targets set at the 2015 Paris climate accord.

“The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin contains a stark, scientific message for climate change negotiators at COP26,” World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said of his agency’s annual report on heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere. “At the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations, we will see a temperature increase by the end of this century far in excess of the Paris agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius (2.7-3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.”

Newsom will attend the two-week event from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3.

Reports: Health problems tied to global warming on the rise

Members of the delegation will attend various portions of the event and will include:

  • First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom
  • Senator Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park
  • Senator Lena Gonzalez, D-Long Beach
  • Senator Robert Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys
  • Senator John Laird, D-Santa Cruz
  • Senator Bob Wieckowski, D-Fremont
  • Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood
  • Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, D-Los Angeles
  • Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, D-Whittier
  • Assemblymember Laura Friedman, D-Glendale
  • Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella
  • Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, D-Encinitas
  • Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance
  • Assemblymember Luz Rivas, D-Arleta
  • Assemblymember Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley
  • Assemblymember Christopher Ward, D-San Diego
  • Senior Climate Advisor for the Governor Lauren Sanchez
  • California Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Jared Blumenfeld

According to the governor’s office, California’s climate policies have created six times more clean jobs than fossil fuel jobs and made California’s number one export electric vehicles.

