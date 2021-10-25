CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Facebook Earnings beat, Revenue misses In Q3

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) reported on Monday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Facebook announced earnings per share of $3.22 on revenue of $29.01B. Analysts polled...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Newell results beat the Street, raises guidance

Newell Brands Inc. stock rose 2.7% in Friday premarket trading after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter profit that fell but beat expectations, and raised its full-year guidance. Net income totaled $190 million, or 44 cents per share, down from $304 million, or 71 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 54 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 50 cents. Sales of $2.787 billion were up from $2.699 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.780 billion. Newell Brands' portfolio includes Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Mr. Coffee and Graco baby products. The company is guiding for fourth quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Aflac's (AFL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s AFL third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.53 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.69%. The bottom line improved 10.1% year over year. Results benefited from increased net investment income and share buyback. Total revenues declined 7.6% year over year to $5.24 billion. The top line...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Earnings Per Share#Investing Com Facebook#Taiwan Semiconductor#Eps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

CONMED's (CNMD) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

CONMED Corporation (. CNMD - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 80 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%. The bottom line declined 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. GAAP EPS for the quarter was 47 cents, compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Olin's (OLN) Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates in Q3

OLN - Free Report) posted a profit of $390.7 million or $2.38 per share in third-quarter 2021 against a loss of $736.8 million or $4.67 in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08. The chemical maker’s revenues surged 62.8% year over year to $2,340.1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Ericsson's (ERIC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

ERIC - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. The Sweden-based telecom gear maker continues to expand its footprint, despite challenges in China, by leveraging its competitive 5G portfolio. Net Income. Net income in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Methanex's (MEOH) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

MEOH - Free Report) logged a profit (attributable to shareholders) of $71 million or 93 cents per share in the third quarter of 2021 against a loss of $88 million or $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (barring one-time items) were $1.29 against a loss of $1.03...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy