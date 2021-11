PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved an agreement to purchase the former county hospital site from the St. Clair County Commission. During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved a resolution that will allow the city to take ownership of the former hospital site for $2 million while eliminating any debt the city has associated with the property. City Manager Brian Muenger said the money for the purchase will come from the city’s reserve funds.

PELL CITY, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO