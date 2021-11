Halloween season is just the most fun isn’t it? You get to pick out a cool costume, carve up some pumpkins, and taste delicious treats, all while watching the leaves change and enjoying the perfectly crisp fall air. And a Rhode Island Halloween is even harder to beat, there is so much to do, from haunted hayrides, to corn mazes, to apple picking, it’s near impossible to be bored! All that fun can sure build up an appetite though, and with this being the season of candy, we know you’re craving something sweet, that’s where Sweenor’s comes in!

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO