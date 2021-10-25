CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Tony Penson: JHS-Congratulations Play of the Game award winner

By Jay Neal
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 6 days ago
      TONY PENSON-Jacksonville High School Congratulations Play of the Game award winner Photo courtesy of JISD Athletics

Tony Penson stopped the Texarkana-Texas High quarterback in the end zone for a safety during Friday's District 9-5A-II game that was played at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park.

The play has been selected by the JHS-Sports.com broadcast crew as this week's JHS-Congratulations Play of the Game.

Penson, a senior, is a two-way starter for the Tribe that has a reputation for playing several positions well.

Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman has even gone on record as saying he wish he had a whole team of Tony Pensons, which illustrates Penson's versatility and value to the Indians.

Penson, who also made the Play of the Game in the Henderson game on Sept. 12, will receive a trophy courtesy of Congratulations in Jacksonville to commemorate his fete.

Jacksonville Daily Progress

