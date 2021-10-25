Worn out flags retired in dignified ceremony

Those who gathered at SomerSport Park Saturday to pay respect to the American flags which were being retired had plenty of time to reflect on what Old Glory – and the ceremony itself – meant to them.

For many, like Clarence Floyd, the flag means freedom, which was a sentiment shared by many of the speakers participating in the solemn ceremony.

Floyd, the chaplain for the Honor Guard of American Legion Post 38, told the crowd, “Just remember: the American flag stands for freedom that we enjoy.”

He added that he had always been told that the loss of freedom is only one generation away. “Let’s just pray that this is not the generation. That we’ll always stand tall and we’ll always honor the flag that represents our country.”

Old, worn out and unusable flags were retired in a manner required by the military’s flag code. Those flags must be destroyed in a dignified way, with the preferred method being to burn them.

Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley recalled the first time he saw such a ceremony. It was a small ceremony put on by local Boy Scouts, and it was held at Rocky Hollow Park.

Kelley said he had been invited to say a few words, and having never attended a ceremony like it, he didn’t know what to expect.

“Mid-way through the ceremony, I was in tears. Tears of pride for my country and my flag.”

He then contacted Floyd, and the two worked to conduct a public ceremony so that others could learn more about what the flag stood for.

And, much like Floyd, many others felt the flag stood for freedom.

“As you’ve heard, the flag is a symbol of freedom and I’m so personally thankful for that freedom that we get to enjoy and for the brave men and women that have laid down their lives for us,” said Brian Coffey, pastor of First Baptist Church, before offering a word of prayer.

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck also talked about the many things the flag symbolizes: Freedom, liberty and duty.

“But I want to pause as we think about that freedom, and understand that freedom comes with great sacrifice,” Keck said.

He thanked those who have served in the armed forces and as first responders – or had done both. “I think this entire region, entire country, owes you a great debt,” Keck said.

Chief Warrant Officer Delynn Gibson told the crowd, “The stars and stripes embodies the very qualities that make our nation great: Liberty, justice, freedom, love of country and national purpose.”

By honoring the flag, he said, a person is paying respect to the country and to those “who made the ultimate sacrifice” for that country.

Guests at the event heard “If the American Flag could speak” read out by Eugene Lipps, and were told by Brandon Foister what each fold of a flag means while members of the Color Guard demonstrated how to fold a flag.

Members of the public were invited to take flags from the designated totes to hand to members of the Somerset Fire Department. Those firefighters then transferred the flags to barrels and oversaw the actual burning of each flag.