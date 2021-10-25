CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Award of More Than $100 Million in Patent Case Could Be Largest-Ever Against Federal Government

By Ellen Bardash
Law.com
 6 days ago

For the unauthorized use of a tray-moving patent at airport security checkpoints, the federal government has been ordered...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

U.S. government owes over $100 million for TSA's patent infringement

(Reuters) - The U.S. government owes a patent holding company at least $103 million because of the Transportation Security Administration's misuse of its technology for handling trays at airport security checkpoints, a Washington, D.C.-based federal court said. In an opinion made public Friday, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims said...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The Supreme Court just took a case on the EPA’s authority. Its decision could undo most major federal laws.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge to the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate power plant emissions, in a case that legal scholars say could undermine Congress’s constitutional authority to delegate power to federal agencies. Some argue that such regulation — not just by the EPA, but in President Biden’s vaccine mandate as well — is unconstitutional because of a somewhat arcane legal doctrine called the “nondelegation doctrine.” This theory holds that Congress cannot delegate broad policymaking authority to government agencies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Russian tycoon pays $500 million to settle US tax bill

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov was required to pay nearly $509 million to settle US charges of tax evasion, the US Justice Department said Friday. The banking and investment tycoon paid the back taxes and fine after pleading guilty on October 1 to felony charges of concealing more than $1 billion in assets to avoid paying taxes on them as he gave up his US citizenship in 2013. Tinkov is the founder of Tinkoff Credit Services, which became the popular online Tinkoff Bank, and owner of the professional Tinkoff Cycling Team. The Justice Department said that the Russian-born Tinkov, 53, became a US citizen in 1996.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Time to Avoid Supreme Court Decisions Based on an Equally Divided Court

The senior Appellate Division judge available to sit as the seventh member of the court should be assigned when only six justices would otherwise be sitting on an appeal. Article VI, section II, paragraph 1 of the New Jersey Constitution provides that “…Five members of the court shall constitute a quorum. When necessary, the Chief Justice shall assign the Judge or Judges of the Superior Court, senior in service, as provided by rules of the Supreme Court, to serve temporarily in the Supreme Court.” The implementing rule, R.2:13-2(a), provides “Five members of the court shall constitute a quorum. When necessary to constitute a quorum, to replace a justice who is absent or unable to act, or to expedite the business of the court, the presiding justice may assign one or more retired justices of the Supreme Court who are not engaged in the practice of law and who consent thereto or the judge or judges of the Appellate Division, senior in length of service therein, to serve temporarily in the Supreme Court.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Dechert Lawyers in 3M Earplug Trial Appeal 'Unconstitutional' Sanctions

The earplug trial was the third against 3M to take place this year and ended with a $1.7 million verdict in Pensacola, Florida. Gibson Dunn’s Kevin Rosen, who represents both Dechert lawyers, wrote: 'At worst, this was a misunderstanding over a vague directive.'. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers sanctioned...
PENSACOLA, FL
Law.com

Cyber Security Company NortonLifeLock's Bid to Acquire Avast Sparks Securities Lawsuit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. NortonLifeLock, a cybersecurity software and services company, and company executives were hit with a securities lawsuit regarding its attempt to acquire software company Avast Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Grabar Law Office and C.O. Law on behalf of Leo Shumacher, a stockholder of defendant who alleges that NortonLifeLock’s proxy statement concerning the acquisition are false and misleading. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-04741, Shumacher v. NortonLifeLock Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

$28M US Financial Life Class Action Settlement Includes $4.5M for the Lawyers

A federal judge in Ohio has signed off on a $28 million settlement for a class action lawsuit against US Financial Life Insurance Co. The agreement resolves claims the company improperly increased policyholders’ charges. U.S. District Judge Matthew McFarland of the the Southern District of Ohio approved the deal during a public hearing Monday.
LAW
Law.com

Alleging Carnival Refusing to Pay $315K Arbitration Award, South Florida Firm Seeks Court Order

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lipcon Margulies Alsina & Winkleman filed a motion to confirm an arbitration award naming international cruise line Carnival Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The motion was brought on behalf of former Carnival employee Stanko Mirkovich. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-23813, Mirkovich v. Carnival Corporation.
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

DeSantis Administration Challenges Federal Vaccination Requirement

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he hopes the lawsuit provides relief to “thousands and thousands of Floridians who find their livelihoods in jeopardy due to federal mandates.”. Florida filed a federal lawsuit that challenges moves by the Biden administration to require employees of federal contractors to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations by Dec. 8.
LAW
Law.com

See Who Passed the July 2021 New York Bar Exam

The New York State Board of Law Examiners examined 9,227 candidates, including U.S. domestic-educated candidates, foreign-educated candidates, first time candidates, and repeat candidates, during the July 27-28, 2021 examination. Of those candidates, 5,791 passed for an overall passing rate of 63%. Successful candidates who also have completed the New York...
POLITICS
Law.com

Asserting Affirmative Defenses to Objections in Accounting Proceedings

Suffice it to say that something as simple as raising affirmative defenses has complexities not found in Supreme Court practice. This is especially true in accounting proceedings, the procedural vehicle where parties often litigate a whole panoply of claims. Surrogate’s Court procedure is often considered confusing and counter-intuitive by some...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Puerto Rico media petitions Supreme Court in abuse case

Andrea Ruiz went to court three times in one week to seek protection from her estranged boyfriend. She was denied each time and several weeks later, in late April, the 33-year-old clothing store manager was found beaten, strangled, stabbed and burned to death.The incident outraged many in the U.S. territory and prompted journalists to demand recordings of those court proceedings, only to be turned down by local courts. On Friday, they turned to the U.S. Supreme Court for help, arguing the public has a right to know whether the justice system in Puerto Rico is working or if reform...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

3 Law Firms Join Forces for Leadership Bid in Orange County Oil Spill Class Actions

Three prominent plaintiff firms have banded together to seek control of the proposed class actions filed over the Orange County oil spill. Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP; Aitken*Aitken*Cohn and Bentley & More LLP want their cases combined and their firms appointed interim co-lead counsel for five proposed classes, the first major power grab in a flurry of lawsuits that include lawyers across California and beyond.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

