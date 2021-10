MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins have a tough matchup this week, heading up to Buffalo. After losing back-to-back winnable games, it is a tall task against the Bills Sunday. They beat the Dolphins in week two 35-0 at Hard Rock Stadium and swept the two games last season. Week 8 is here. CLEAN IT UP The Dolphins continue to make mistakes in every phase of the game. From special teams breakdowns, to untimely penalties, it’s been a consistent flaw of this team. OFFENSE PERKS UP The offense has moved the ball well the last two games and last week found the endzone four times. Encouraging...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO