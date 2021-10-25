CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russia's Delimobil Targets Over $900 Million Valuation in U.S. IPO

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Russian car-sharing company Delimobil Holding S.A. said on Monday it would look to raise as much as $240 million in a U.S. initial public offering at a valuation of more than $900 million. The company plans to sell 20...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Coke to Pay $5.6 Billion for Full Control of BodyArmor - WSJ

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co is buying full control of BodyArmor for $5.6 billion in a deal that values the sports drink brand at about $8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Coca-Cola, which already owns 30% of BodyArmor, is buying the remaining...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Udemy set for public debut after IPO prices at top of expected range, valuing company at nearly $4 billion

Udemy Inc. is set to make its public debut Friday, after the California-based online-learning platform said overnight that its initial public offering priced at $29 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $27 and $29 a share. The company sold 14.5 million shares in the IPO to raise $420.5 million. With 137.43 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at $3.99 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq some time after the open under the ticker symbol "UDMY." The company is going public at a time of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 8.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Paytm seeks $20 billion valuation in India’s biggest IPO

Paytm filed the paperwork for an IPO with the local regulator in July this year. The startup, which has raised more than $3 billion over the past decade and was last valued at $16 billion, said at the time that it was looking to raise about $2.2 billion. In an updated filing this week, Paytm said it is seeking to raise $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#U S#Crimea#Delimobil Targets#Reuters#Russian#Delimobil Holding S A#American#Ubs#Dmob#Bofa Securities#Citigroup#Vtb Capital
US News and World Report

Eco-Friendly Sneaker Maker Allbirds Aims for $2 Billion Valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds Inc said on Monday it aims to be valued at more than $2 billion in its New York IPO, joining a growing number of firms tapping into surging consumer demand and investor interest for such products. The company, backed by asset manager Franklin Templeton, is...
BUSINESS
dig-in.com

Russia’s Renaissance Insurance raises $250M in Moscow IPO

Renaissance Insurance Group JSC, Russia’s largest online policy provider, sold 17.7 billion rubles ($250 million) of new shares in an initial public offering at the low end of its price range. The company sold as much as 162 million new shares, at 120 rubles each in Moscow, it said in...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechCrunch

Udemy targets valuation of $4B in major edtech IPO

The San Francisco-based edtech unicorn — backed by Learn Capital, Insight Partners and Norwest, among others — expects to price its IPO between $27 and $29 per share. The company could be valued at more than $4 billion at the upper end of its price range. It’s a modest bump in worth for the company, which was last valued at $3.32 billion during its $50 million November raise.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
newsitem.com

Russia's virus infections over 8 million; daily deaths high

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s total number of coronavirus infections has topped 8 million, more than 5% of the population, and the daily infection toll hit a new record. The national coronavirus task force said Monday that 34,325 new infections over the past day raised the pandemic total to 8,027,012. It also said 998 people died of COVID-19 in the previous day, bringing the total number of deaths to 224,310 — the highest virus death toll in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechCrunch

Working to understand Rent the Runway’s IPO valuation

The most extreme version of this obvious truism was WeWork’s first run at the public markets. It filed, everyone found its results to be ridiculous, and the IPO eventually got yanked. A more modest — yet still negative — reaction can be found in Box’s first attempt at going public.
BUSINESS
AFP

Russian tycoon pays $500 million to settle US tax bill

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov was required to pay nearly $509 million to settle US charges of tax evasion, the US Justice Department said Friday. The banking and investment tycoon paid the back taxes and fine after pleading guilty on October 1 to felony charges of concealing more than $1 billion in assets to avoid paying taxes on them as he gave up his US citizenship in 2013. Tinkov is the founder of Tinkoff Credit Services, which became the popular online Tinkoff Bank, and owner of the professional Tinkoff Cycling Team. The Justice Department said that the Russian-born Tinkov, 53, became a US citizen in 1996.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s PLA deploys new type of all-terrain vehicle on border with India

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Xinjiang Military Command has received a new type of all-terrain vehicle, which is expected to ensure logistics support to plateau border defence troops as winter draws close and as China-India border tensions again risk rising after the latest military talks failed to reach an agreement due to “unrealistic Indian demands”, Global Times reported.
POLITICS
OilPrice.com

Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?

Tensions in the South China Sea have been ramping up for years now. Huge, overlapping sections of the Sea are currently subject to claims by Brunei, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. An all-out oil war in the South China Sea would be extremely costly for China, and...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy