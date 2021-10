NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico – Oscar Aviles Ochoa, 32, fled Michoacan, Mexico, in August with his wife, Brenda Figueroa, 26, and their two sons, José, 3, and Jesus, 1, after men brandishing long rifles showed up at the avocado farm where he worked and tried to extort money from him and threatened to kill him. They took a bus to Nuevo Laredo and have been waiting at a border shelter ever since, hoping to cross into the United States to legally request asylum.

